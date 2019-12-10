Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Wine
White Wine
White Wine
Showing
1-24
of
195 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(54)
11 Categories
Filter by
Chardonnay
(37)
Filter by
Pinot Grigio
(19)
Filter by
Riesling
(6)
Filter by
Sauvignon
Blanc
(54)
Filter by
Australian White
Wine
(30)
Filter by
Chilean White
Wine
(8)
Filter by
French White
Wine
(22)
Filter by
Italian White
Wine
(18)
Filter by
New Zealand
White Wine
(2)
Filter by
South African
White Wine
(19)
Filter by
Rest of the World
White Wine
(38)
69 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(35)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(31)
Filter by
Other
(12)
Filter by
Hardys
(6)
Filter by
Yellow Tail
(5)
Filter by
Barefoot
(4)
Filter by
Brancott
Estate
(4)
Filter by
Casillero
(4)
Filter by
Cono Sur
(4)
Filter by
Isla Negra
(4)
Filter by
Wairau Cove
(4)
Filter by
Wolf Blass
(4)
Filter by
Gallo
(3)
Filter by
Accolade
(2)
Filter by
Baron Herzog
(2)
Filter by
Bellingham
(2)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(85)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(71)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(56)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(56)
Filter by
Vegan
(55)
Filter by
No egg
(32)
Filter by
No gluten
(32)
Filter by
No soya
(32)
Filter by
No lactose
(27)
Filter by
No milk
(27)
Filter by
Kosher
(4)
Filter by
Organic
(4)
Filter by
Low alcohol
(2)
Filter by
No alcohol
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(195)
Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Write a review
£
9.50
£
9.50
/75cl
Add Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Add
add Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl to basket
Casillero Del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Write a review
£
8.00
£
8.00
/75cl
Add Casillero Del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Add
add Casillero Del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl to basket
Casa Roscoli Organic Pinot Grigio Doc 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Pinot Grigio
shelf
£
8.00
£
8.00
/75cl
Add Casa Roscoli Organic Pinot Grigio Doc 75Cl
Add
add Casa Roscoli Organic Pinot Grigio Doc 75Cl to basket
Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Red Wine
shelf
£
8.00
£
8.00
/75cl
Add Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
Add
add Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl to basket
Torres Vina Sol 75Cl
Write a review
£
7.50
£
7.50
/75cl
Add Torres Vina Sol 75Cl
Add
add Torres Vina Sol 75Cl to basket
Hardy's Crest Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Sauvignon Blanc
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/75cl
Add Hardy's Crest Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Add
add Hardy's Crest Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl to basket
Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Chilean White Wine
shelf
£
7.50
£
7.50
/75cl
Add Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier 75Cl
Add
add Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier 75Cl to basket
Dino Trebbiano Pinot Grigio 75Cl
Write a review
£
5.50
£
5.50
/75cl
Add Dino Trebbiano Pinot Grigio 75Cl
Add
add Dino Trebbiano Pinot Grigio 75Cl to basket
Mcguigan Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Chardonnay
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/75cl
Add Mcguigan Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl
Add
add Mcguigan Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl to basket
Tesco Finest Chablis 75Cl
Write a review
£
12.00
£
12.00
/75cl
Add Tesco Finest Chablis 75Cl
Add
add Tesco Finest Chablis 75Cl to basket
Tesco Trebbiano Pinot Grigio Wine Box 2.25L
Write a review
Rest of
Boxed White & Rose Wine
shelf
£
12.50
£
4.17
/75cl
Add Tesco Trebbiano Pinot Grigio Wine Box 2.25L
Add
add Tesco Trebbiano Pinot Grigio Wine Box 2.25L to basket
Turner Road Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Chardonnay
shelf
£
6.25
£
6.25
/75cl
Add Turner Road Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl
Add
add Turner Road Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl to basket
Tesco Finest Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl
Save £1.00 Was £7.50 Now £6.50
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
French White Wine
shelf
£
6.50
£
6.50
/75cl
Add Tesco Finest Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl
Add
add Tesco Finest Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl to basket
Save £1.00 Was £7.50 Now £6.50
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Offer
Hardys Varietal Range Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Write a review
£
6.00
£
6.00
/75cl
Add Hardys Varietal Range Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Add
add Hardys Varietal Range Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl to basket
Tesco Pinot Grigio 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Pinot Grigio
shelf
£
4.50
£
4.50
/75cl
Add Tesco Pinot Grigio 75Cl
Add
add Tesco Pinot Grigio 75Cl to basket
Tesco Finest Gavi 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Italian White Wine
shelf
£
8.50
£
8.50
/75cl
Add Tesco Finest Gavi 75Cl
Add
add Tesco Finest Gavi 75Cl to basket
Hardys Crest Chardonnay 75Cl
Save £1.50 Was £7.00 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chardonnay
shelf
£
5.50
£
5.50
/75cl
Add Hardys Crest Chardonnay 75Cl
Add
add Hardys Crest Chardonnay 75Cl to basket
Save £1.50 Was £7.00 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Offer
Tesco Soave 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Italian White Wine
shelf
£
4.35
£
4.35
/75cl
Add Tesco Soave 75Cl
Add
add Tesco Soave 75Cl to basket
Isla Negra Chardonnay/Px 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Chardonnay
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/75cl
Add Isla Negra Chardonnay/Px 75Cl
Add
add Isla Negra Chardonnay/Px 75Cl to basket
Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Sauvignon Blanc
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/75cl
Add Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 75Cl
Add
add Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 75Cl to basket
Lindeman's Bin 65 Chardonnay 75Cl
Save £1.00 Was £7.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Chardonnay
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/75cl
Add Lindeman's Bin 65 Chardonnay 75Cl
Add
add Lindeman's Bin 65 Chardonnay 75Cl to basket
Save £1.00 Was £7.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Offer
Tesco Australian Chardonnay 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Chardonnay
shelf
£
4.25
£
4.25
/75cl
Add Tesco Australian Chardonnay 75Cl
Add
add Tesco Australian Chardonnay 75Cl to basket
Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Save £2.00 Was £7.00 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 19/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/75cl
Add Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Add
add Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl to basket
Save £2.00 Was £7.00 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 19/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Save £1.00 Was £8.00 Now £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Write a review
£
7.00
£
7.00
/75cl
Add Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Add
add Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl to basket
Save £1.00 Was £8.00 Now £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Offer
Showing
1-24
of
195 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
9
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(54)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Drinks
(253)
Wine
(253)
White Wine
(253)
Chardonnay
(37)
Pinot Grigio
(19)
Riesling
(6)
Sauvignon Blanc
(54)
Australian White Wine
(30)
Chilean White Wine
(8)
French White Wine
(22)
Italian White Wine
(18)
New Zealand White Wine
(2)
South African White Wine
(19)
Rest of the World White Wine
(38)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(35)
Tesco Finest
(31)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(85)
Vegetarian
(71)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close