Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Very Disappointed
I have had this before and it was nice but the bottle i bought today that i opened today is disgusting it is like vinegar .. Yuk down the sink ):
Nice wine
I love Yellow tail wines, but this one was a little on the sweet side for me.
Very Good
Yellow Tail wines all come up to a good standard. We always enjoy them
yellow tail
Quite a pleasant wine, quality is consistant and easy drinking, when on offer a good buy.
A Bit Wishy Washy
Not to my liking, a little lacking on flavour and aftertaste, not as clean and flavoursome as Kiwi varieties. Would not by again.
Basic Sav
Stick to N.Z. or the Loire for the best, this is great with a sunshine lunch.
Bonzer Tipple
Good quality Aussie zinger, refreshing, crisp as an apple, good finish and a nice price.
I love this wine!
Great sauvingnon - a bit more expensive than what I would normally pay but totally worth it! Great on its own or with a meal :)
Lovely white wiine easy to drink on its own
I am really fussy about white wine, however this one is lovely and does not leave a heavy after taste. Really easy to drink on its own or to accompany fish or white meat. Once you open one bottle it will be hard not to open them all in the same nigh.
A dry wine that is pleasant but not outstanding
The wine does not have a very strong bouquet or flavour and needed to be served with food to appreciate it subtleties. The main characteristics are citrus and green apple which peter out when you drink it. It is a pleasant, dry wine but does not have the fruitiness of the New Zealand sauvignon blancs. Having said that it has a pleasant smoothness. Perfectly drinkable but not one that I would personally buy again.