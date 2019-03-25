By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4(14)Write a review
image 1 of Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White Australian Wine
  • This [yellow tail] Sauvignon Blanc is everything a great wine should be - fresh, crisp and easy to drink.
  • Flavours: passionfruit and grapefruit
  • Enjoy: with seafood, sunshine and great friends
  • In the small Australian town of Yenda, the Casella family has been making wine for generations. It is here that [yellow tail] was created with a simple philosophy - to make great wines for everyone to enjoy.
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Casella Family Brands

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in Stainless steel tanks

History

Regional Information

  • We only source quality grapes from growers within the wine-making regions of South Eastern Australia.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The stores,
  • The officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

14 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Disappointed

1 stars

I have had this before and it was nice but the bottle i bought today that i opened today is disgusting it is like vinegar .. Yuk down the sink ):

Nice wine

4 stars

I love Yellow tail wines, but this one was a little on the sweet side for me.

Very Good

4 stars

Yellow Tail wines all come up to a good standard. We always enjoy them

yellow tail

4 stars

Quite a pleasant wine, quality is consistant and easy drinking, when on offer a good buy.

A Bit Wishy Washy

2 stars

Not to my liking, a little lacking on flavour and aftertaste, not as clean and flavoursome as Kiwi varieties. Would not by again.

Basic Sav

4 stars

Stick to N.Z. or the Loire for the best, this is great with a sunshine lunch.

Bonzer Tipple

4 stars

Good quality Aussie zinger, refreshing, crisp as an apple, good finish and a nice price.

I love this wine!

5 stars

Great sauvingnon - a bit more expensive than what I would normally pay but totally worth it! Great on its own or with a meal :)

Lovely white wiine easy to drink on its own

5 stars

I am really fussy about white wine, however this one is lovely and does not leave a heavy after taste. Really easy to drink on its own or to accompany fish or white meat. Once you open one bottle it will be hard not to open them all in the same nigh.

A dry wine that is pleasant but not outstanding

3 stars

The wine does not have a very strong bouquet or flavour and needed to be served with food to appreciate it subtleties. The main characteristics are citrus and green apple which peter out when you drink it. It is a pleasant, dry wine but does not have the fruitiness of the New Zealand sauvignon blancs. Having said that it has a pleasant smoothness. Perfectly drinkable but not one that I would personally buy again.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

