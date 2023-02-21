We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mcguigan Black Label Chardonnay 75Cl

image 1 of Mcguigan Black Label Chardonnay 75Cl
£6.50
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Mcguigan Black Label Chardonnay 75Cl
  • This wine has a smooth creamy palate with sweet tropical fruit and melon flavours. A touch of oak makes this a versatile wine that will accompany all food styles, in particular pasta and chicken dishes.
  • Rich, generous and approachable the McGuigan Black Label range is a clear standout in the market, securing three of the top six positions as Australia’s bestselling red wine by volume, with Black Label Red taking the number one spot. Every bottle of McGuigan Black Label is packed full of flavour and is your comforting reward for switching off. Whether it’s at the end of a long day because your friend popped by, or because it’ll go well with the crisps you bought, McGuigan Black Label is the wine of choice for any occasion.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Australian Vintage (UK) Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jamie Saint

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The fruit was crushed, de-stemmed and immediately clarified. Fermentation followed after inoculating with selected yeast strains. Fermentation was carried out on French and American oak planks at cool temperatures to retain maximum fruit characters. Fermentation lasted for 2 weeks. Post fermentation the wine was racked off the ferment lees and remained on light lees until blended. Once blended, a selection of American and French oak chips weeks were used to enhance the palate.

History

  • With over 100 years of winemaking experience to draw on, McGuigan Wines was founded to celebrate ‘The Love of Wine’. A driving force in the Hunter Valley, its founder’s ensured winemaking was a lifestyle and this uncompromising dedication to the craft has brought the world some of the finest Australian wines. This passion has been reflected in McGuigan Wines being crowned International Winemaker of the Year a world record four times at the prestigious International Winemaker & Spirits Competition (IWSC). Playing the role of the perfect host McGuigan Wines customers are treated like guests, making everyone feel welcomed, comfortable and well-informed so they have the most pleasing wine experience imaginable. Life’s complicated – wine shouldn’t be.

Regional Information

  • Fruit was carefully selected from various regions to balance style & flavour profile of the wine. The climate is hot with high evaporation rates & generally low rainfall making irrigation essential. The climate is also continental resulting in long sunny days & noticeably cooler nights. Modern viticultural & winemaking techniques mean that the climate can be seen as one of the region's strengths. Long sunshine hours ensure fruit ripens fully & low relative humidity results in little incidence of disease

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed within one year of purchase, drink within two days of opening.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Australian Vintage (UK) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA,
  • By:
  • W1743,

Return to

  • Australian Vintage (UK) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA,
  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 F206,
  • Ire.
  • www.mcguiganwines.co.uk

Net Contents

75cl ℮

11 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

excellent wine

5 stars

excellent wine

A very good Ozzie Chardonnay

5 stars

A very good Ozzie Chardonnay, not too oaked. Often sold out, so if you see it available, grab it!

Glug or Sip

5 stars

OK, everyone has different tastes, but I love this.

Good quality for the price, good nose soft on th

5 stars

Good quality for the price, good nose soft on the palette.

CHEERS!

5 stars

It’s one of the nicest Chardonnays on the market and such good value. I love it, would buy a lot more if I could.

My favourite

5 stars

My favourite for taste and the only way is to drink it. Most of my family also prefer Black Label. Not happy when it’s out of stock.

Super wine at a great price!!

5 stars

Exceptional quality for a good price. Goes with any food where a full bodied white wine is required. Also, extremely enjoyable for just quaffing with friends at any time!!

Smooth

5 stars

Very good quality at a very good price

Smooth tasting

5 stars

Very smooth tasting and long-lasting. I have ordered more of this brand as I find it the best on the Tesco wine list

Well worth trying….

5 stars

This is the best Chardonnay I have tasted recently, very pleasant.

