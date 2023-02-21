Mcguigan Black Label Chardonnay 75Cl

excellent wine
A very good Ozzie Chardonnay, not too oaked. Often sold out, so if you see it available, grab it!
Glug or Sip
OK, everyone has different tastes, but I love this.
Good quality for the price, good nose soft on the palette.
CHEERS!
It’s one of the nicest Chardonnays on the market and such good value. I love it, would buy a lot more if I could.
My favourite
My favourite for taste and the only way is to drink it. Most of my family also prefer Black Label. Not happy when it’s out of stock.
Super wine at a great price!!
Exceptional quality for a good price. Goes with any food where a full bodied white wine is required. Also, extremely enjoyable for just quaffing with friends at any time!!
Smooth
Very good quality at a very good price
Smooth tasting
Very smooth tasting and long-lasting. I have ordered more of this brand as I find it the best on the Tesco wine list
Well worth trying….
This is the best Chardonnay I have tasted recently, very pleasant.