Casillero Del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Ok But not outstanding
I have enjoyed previous vintages of this wine but found this 2016 vintage less enjoyable. The wine is clean and fresh but lacks acidity and elegance.
Chilean charmer
My wife's favourite Chlean Sauvignon Blanc. It always hits the right spot.
Seriously disappointing
We drink a lot of Sauvignon Blanc, predominately from the Malborough region, but have also had some very good bottles from Chile. But not this one. As another reviewer put it "a wine without distinction ", which is not entirely true, since it seems to have an unfortunate distinction as far as I am concerned - it had me rushing to the loo. One instantly thinks "sulphites", and it is indeed labelled as having added sulphites, but that effect could also be caused by other additives. We are now giving our remaining bottles away.
Better than ordinary
A wine without much distinction. Pale gold in colour. Hints of lime. A touch too acidic to just sit and drink on its own but was OK with white fish and salads. It was my first time and I would look for an alternative with softer fruit flavour and not so dry a finish next time.
Citrus flavours
This is the first time I have tried this wine, but felt it had too much citrus flavouers for my taste. Gave a bottle to my nieghbour and she really liked it.
Good all round wine
We have ordered this wine several times and always enjoy it. It is lovely with food or just on its own with friends.
Good value everyday wine
Light, easy drinking wine .... good to quaff whilst you're cooking. I always have a bottle in the fridge for when I fancy a glass but don't want to open a bottle of the expensive stuff! Not sure I'd offer it when entertaining friends or on a special occasion, but good for every day.
A good sauvignon
I love all the casillero del diablo wines, and am very partial to the sauvignon for summer. Very drinkable and on offer a bargain
casillero
Good sauvignon blanc indeed. For blanc lovers. Well rounded and very quaffable.
Great wine would reccommend it
this is the first time we have bought this particular wine and will now be buying some more