Casillero Del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White Chilean Wine
  • For the most up-to-date information on Diablo wine and to learn about events and competitions happening in the UK, see www.chileanlegend.com
  • Winemaker's Note
  • Crafted using grapes from three of Chile's coastal regions. This cooler climate brings out the best qualities as the grapes ripen later, allowing the intense fruit flavours to shine through.
  • How it Tastes
  • A refreshing light-bodied Sauvignon Blanc with zesty peach, citrus fruit and gooseberry flavours.
  • Wine of Valle Central, Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This is a refreshing, light-bodied Sauvignon Blanc from Chile with delicious, zesty peach, melon and gooseberry flavours. Crisp and dry, this is one to keep chilled and on hand for when people drop in unexpectedly! Food Pairing: Perfect to savour on its own or with fish, shellfish, salads or soups.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

13.1% vol

Producer

Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marcelo Papa

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Each Casillero del Diablo wine is the result of carefully selected grapes grown in some of Chile's most award-winning winemaking regions, from the Limari Valley in the North to the Maule Valley in the South. The unique characteristics of each of our vineyards are reflected within the flavours and aromas of each bottle. This range of wines brings to you the best that Chile has to offer.

History

  • The story behind one of Chile's most famous wines began more than 120 years ago. Don Melchor, founder of Concha y Toro, stored batches of his best wines in an underground cellar. When he noticed that bottles had been stolen, he spread a rumour amongst the locals that a devil lived in his cellar. Hence the name of Casillero del Diablo, the devil's cellar. Since 2008, Diablo wines have received more than 80 awards from internationally recognised competitions, including 8 Gold medals and 18 Silver medals.

Regional Information

  • Crafted using grapes from three of Chile's coastal regions. This cooler climate brings out the best qualities as the grapes ripen later, allowing the intense fruit flavours to shine through. www.chileanlegend.com

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy with fish, shellfish, salads, soups or as an aperitif.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago.

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • www.casillerodeldiablo.com
  • www.chileanlegend.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Ok But not outstanding

3 stars

I have enjoyed previous vintages of this wine but found this 2016 vintage less enjoyable. The wine is clean and fresh but lacks acidity and elegance.

Chilean charmer

5 stars

My wife's favourite Chlean Sauvignon Blanc. It always hits the right spot.

Seriously disappointing

1 stars

We drink a lot of Sauvignon Blanc, predominately from the Malborough region, but have also had some very good bottles from Chile. But not this one. As another reviewer put it "a wine without distinction ", which is not entirely true, since it seems to have an unfortunate distinction as far as I am concerned - it had me rushing to the loo. One instantly thinks "sulphites", and it is indeed labelled as having added sulphites, but that effect could also be caused by other additives. We are now giving our remaining bottles away.

Better than ordinary

2 stars

A wine without much distinction. Pale gold in colour. Hints of lime. A touch too acidic to just sit and drink on its own but was OK with white fish and salads. It was my first time and I would look for an alternative with softer fruit flavour and not so dry a finish next time.

Citrus flavours

3 stars

This is the first time I have tried this wine, but felt it had too much citrus flavouers for my taste. Gave a bottle to my nieghbour and she really liked it.

Good all round wine

5 stars

We have ordered this wine several times and always enjoy it. It is lovely with food or just on its own with friends.

Good value everyday wine

4 stars

Light, easy drinking wine .... good to quaff whilst you're cooking. I always have a bottle in the fridge for when I fancy a glass but don't want to open a bottle of the expensive stuff! Not sure I'd offer it when entertaining friends or on a special occasion, but good for every day.

A good sauvignon

4 stars

I love all the casillero del diablo wines, and am very partial to the sauvignon for summer. Very drinkable and on offer a bargain

casillero

5 stars

Good sauvignon blanc indeed. For blanc lovers. Well rounded and very quaffable.

Great wine would reccommend it

5 stars

this is the first time we have bought this particular wine and will now be buying some more

