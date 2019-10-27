Torres Vina Soleil 75Cl

Adele loves this one......
Very nice wine - Adele loves it!
Worst wine I have ever tasted
I find it hard to believe that this wine has some good reviews. It is not a dry white, it has an overwhelming taste of pears and an after taste of something resembling petrol - undrinkable! If there was a minus * I would have used it
Tremendous!
Torres makes lots of excellent wines. This is lovely fruity and very palatable.
Every day favourite
We spend most of the winter in Tenerife and Vina Sol us our favourite every day wine for spritzers. It's very reasonably priced...especially in the Canaries...and goes with el fresco dining very well. Light and fruity and very drinkable ...we carry on drinking it when we get home to Blighty!
Vina Sol our favourite white
This Spanish white by Torres has been our favourite everyday wine for many years . It is always consistently good and never lets us down. Particularly when on special offer!
Torres Viña Sol
Excellent quality at a reasonable price. Good fruity aroma with delicate nose and pleasant finish. Lovely to drink chilled in summer with tapas or with seafood,
My Favourite inexpensive white
This white is one of my favourites. Dry, almost zingy. Love it. I always order when on offer. Brilliant service from Tesco. Have to add I never shop there! Only online wine.
Spanish Wine
I think this wine tastes better when your in Spain.
Lovely sauvignon blanc
Great crisp wine. Good to drink on its own on a sunny day or with fish or chicken any day. Good value when it's on special.
What more can you say
On holiday in Spain and now in Tesco and other supermarkets in UK you will find Vina Sol. Pleasant, reliable and compatible, just like a good friend __ what more can you say.