Torres Vina Soleil 75Cl

4.5(107)Write a review
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Spanish Wine
  • https://www.torres.es/en/home#
  • Fresh, lively and full of fruit with delicate citrus aromas. Supple, silky and a dry elegant finish.
  • Born of the coastal hills of the Mediterranean since 1962
  • Wine and Food Pairing: Excellent as an aperitif or paired with rice dishes, seafood or fish

Familia Torres est. 1870

  • The world's most admired wine brand - drinks international 2018
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Brilliant pale yellow, offering fresh floral aromas with strong fruit undertones & an intriguing exotic note. Light & silky on the palate. Excellent as an aperitif or as an accompaniment to rice dishes, seafood and fish.

Region of Origin

Catalonia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.63

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Familia Torres

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Miguel A Torres

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Parellada, Grenache Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in stainless steel tanks at a controlled temperature. This wine is not oak aged.

History

  • Catalonia is one of the oldest winemaking regions in the whole of Europe, dating back to he time of the Phoenicians who arrived on the Iberian Peninsula long before the Romans. Food and wine culture goes hand in hand here; Catalan cooking is all about fresh produce, including fish which goes perfectly with this wine. The soil here is predominantly limestone, which is perfect for viticulture. White grapes dominate, with Cava grapes Parellada, Xare-lo and Mcabeo being the most planted.

Regional Information

  • In 1962, having just completed his winemaking studies, Miguel A,. Torres used a small winery in the Penedes mountains to ferment Parallada grapes at a low temperature and so Vina Sol came into being.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Bottle

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Miguel Torres, S.A.,
  • 08720ES,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • www.clubtorres.com
  • www.torresearth.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

107 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Adele loves this one......

5 stars

Very nice wine - Adele loves it!

Worst wine I have ever tasted

1 stars

I find it hard to believe that this wine has some good reviews. It is not a dry white, it has an overwhelming taste of pears and an after taste of something resembling petrol - undrinkable! If there was a minus * I would have used it

Tremendous!

5 stars

Torres makes lots of excellent wines. This is lovely fruity and very palatable.

Every day favourite

5 stars

We spend most of the winter in Tenerife and Vina Sol us our favourite every day wine for spritzers. It's very reasonably priced...especially in the Canaries...and goes with el fresco dining very well. Light and fruity and very drinkable ...we carry on drinking it when we get home to Blighty!

Vina Sol our favourite white

5 stars

This Spanish white by Torres has been our favourite everyday wine for many years . It is always consistently good and never lets us down. Particularly when on special offer!

Torres Viña Sol

5 stars

Excellent quality at a reasonable price. Good fruity aroma with delicate nose and pleasant finish. Lovely to drink chilled in summer with tapas or with seafood,

My Favourite inexpensive white

5 stars

This white is one of my favourites. Dry, almost zingy. Love it. I always order when on offer. Brilliant service from Tesco. Have to add I never shop there! Only online wine.

Spanish Wine

4 stars

I think this wine tastes better when your in Spain.

Lovely sauvignon blanc

4 stars

Great crisp wine. Good to drink on its own on a sunny day or with fish or chicken any day. Good value when it's on special.

What more can you say

4 stars

On holiday in Spain and now in Tesco and other supermarkets in UK you will find Vina Sol. Pleasant, reliable and compatible, just like a good friend __ what more can you say.

1-10 of 107 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

