Calvet Muscadet 75Cl

£ 5.75
£5.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Muscadet - White French Wine
  • Beautiful gold colour. Fruity and floral nose with hints of exotic fruits. Expressive and fresh palate.
  • Ideal as an aperitif and with seafood and fish.
  • Specialist in the wines of Brodeaux since 1818 and selecting the best "cuvées" from other principal French wine areas, Calvet is a French brand, distributed in more than 100 countries.
  • Wine of France
  • Fruity and fresh
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Round, fleshy and fresh

Region of Origin

The Loire Valley

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.63

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Melon de Bourgogne

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are picked and pressed with great care so as to prevent the juices from oxidising. Fairly harsh racking of the must. Fermentation at low temperature to develop the aromas. Ageing on fine lees in order to increase the aromatic potential and give it more body

History

Regional Information

  • Val de Loire, vineyards of the Nantes area. Soil : Schist, granite and orthogneiss (edge of the Breton Massif).

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Calvet,
  • At 44330 Mouzillon,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.calvet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

