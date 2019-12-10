Calvet Muscadet 75Cl

Product Description
- Muscadet - White French Wine
- Beautiful gold colour. Fruity and floral nose with hints of exotic fruits. Expressive and fresh palate.
- Ideal as an aperitif and with seafood and fish.
- Specialist in the wines of Brodeaux since 1818 and selecting the best "cuvées" from other principal French wine areas, Calvet is a French brand, distributed in more than 100 countries.
- Wine of France
- Fruity and fresh
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Round, fleshy and fresh
Region of Origin
The Loire Valley
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
8.63
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Melon de Bourgogne
Vinification Details
- The grapes are picked and pressed with great care so as to prevent the juices from oxidising. Fairly harsh racking of the must. Fermentation at low temperature to develop the aromas. Ageing on fine lees in order to increase the aromatic potential and give it more body
History
Regional Information
- Val de Loire, vineyards of the Nantes area. Soil : Schist, granite and orthogneiss (edge of the Breton Massif).
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Calvet,
- At 44330 Mouzillon,
- France.
Return to
- www.calvet.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
