Privacy and cookies policy
Last Updated: 2 September 2019
At Tesco, we’re working hard to serve shoppers a little better every day. Looking after the personal data you share with us is a hugely important part of this. We want you to be confident that your data is safe and secure with us, and that you understand how we use it to offer you a better and more personalised shopping experience.
The data controller (who determines the purpose and manner in which your personal data is used) is Tesco Stores Limited (referred to in this policy as “we” or “us”).
We are committed to doing the right thing when it comes to how we collect, use and protect your personal data. That’s why we’ve developed this privacy and cookies policy (“Policy”), which:
- Sets out the different ways you interact with us and the types of personal data that we collect
- explains the reasons why we use the data we collect
- explains when and why we will share personal data within the Tesco Group and with other organisations; and
- explains the rights and choices you have when it comes to your personal data
We offer a wide range of products and services, so we want you to be clear about what this Policy covers. This Policy applies to you if you use our services (referred to in this Policy as “our Services”).
Using our Services means:
- Shopping with us over the phone, online (this includes using our kiosks in any of our stores) or otherwise using any of the websites (“our Websites”) or mobile applications (“our Mobile Apps”)1 where this Policy is posted; or
- Being a member of the Clubcard loyalty scheme (“Clubcard”)
- This Policy also applies if you contact us or we contact you about our Services
Parts of this Policy also apply if you use our in-store pharmacy services.
Parts of this Policy also apply to our store CCTV systems where they capture footage of you.
Some other parts of our business (For example, Tesco Opticians, Tesco Pharmacy and Tesco Photo) and other Tesco Group companies may need to collect and use personal data to provide you with their products and services and for certain other purposes. They have their own privacy policies that explain how they use your personal data.
Our Websites or Mobile Apps may contain links to other websites operated by other organisations that have their own privacy policies. Please make sure you read the terms and conditions and privacy policy carefully before providing any personal data on a website as we do not accept any responsibility or liability for websites of other organisations.
1 Where our Mobile Apps process additional data, you will see a separate “just in time” notification in the Mobile App
1 Online media channels include websites, social media sites, pay TV providers and any other channels that become available to us
This section tells you what personal data we may collect from you when you use our Services and what other personal data we may receive from other sources.
Aggregated data
We try and remove personal data we do not need. If we remove enough personal data it becomes anonymous. This means that you cannot be identified.
We might also take data we hold and remove certain information and replace it with other non-identifying information such as ID number or reference number. This is an extra technique we use to protect data. We normally use these techniques to look at large amounts of individuals such as our Clubcard customers. This includes information that is wstatistical or demographic data.
Identity data
This is information that helps us identify who you are, so your name, title or Clubcard Number.
Contact data
This is information that details how we can contact you i.e address, email or telephone number.
Financial data
This is information about your bank account and payment card details.
Location data
In some cases our apps might ask for your location information to help better serve you information about your local store, you will be made aware at the time if we would collect this data.
Special category data
(This is special information that the law says is more sensitive (sometimes it is referred to as sensitive personal data) and it needs more protection. For Tesco Stores Limited this is principally health information if you use our pharmacy services. If we collect sensitive personal data in our interactions with you (for example you are making a complaint to us), this will be done with your consent and its use made clear to you.
Transaction data
This is information about your purchase of a product or service from us. This includes when, where, what and how you purchased that item or service. It will also include where we sent that product or service and any Clubcard points or other benefits collected as part of the transaction.
Technical data
This is information about your device used to access our sites and apps. This could be information that identifies your device, its operating system, internet address, your login data; browser and plug-ins; location; where you came to our site from and where you leave to as well as how often you visit. If you use our in-store WIFI we will collect information about where and when you accessed our network; This is done via the use of cookies which is covered elsewhere in this notice.
User data
This is information collected about you as a user of our stores, products and services more generally (compared to other types of data that relate to you directly for us to deliver our specific service to you). This may include where you engage with Tesco Stores Limited in a survey, provide feedback on your shopping experience, are captured by CCTV, or other camera technologies such as queue monitoring or number plate recognition.
We will also collect information about you that allows us to create an analysis of you as a consumer to better judge what products and services to offer in our stores.
Interaction data
This is information about how you interact with our products and services, namely what you click on and interact with on our sites and apps or products in stores
Marketing and communications data
This is your marketing preferences and also your interaction with online marketing to be able to judge its effectiveness
You may provide us with:
- Your personal details, including your postal and billing addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and date of birth and title
- Information relating to your membership of any of our clubs, such as Christmas Savers
- Your account login details, such as your username and the password that you have chosen
We may collect:
- Identity data
- Contact data
- Financial data
- Technical data
- User data
- Marketing and communications data
We may collect:
- Information about your online purchases (for example, what you have bought, when and where you bought it and how you paid for it)
- Information about your online browsing behaviour on our Websites and Mobile Apps and information about when you click on one of our adverts (including those shown on other organisations’ websites)
- Information about any devices you have used to access our Services (including the make, model and operating system, IP address, browser type and mobile device identifiers)
What type of data might be collected:
- Identity data
- Contact data
- Financial data
- Transaction data
- Technical data
- User data
- Interaction data
- Marketing and communications data
- Transaction information, including the in-store and online purchases you earn Clubcard points for and how you use your Clubcard coupons and vouchers within the Tesco Group or with Clubcard Partners
- Identity data
- Transaction data
- User data
- Marketing and communications data
We may collect:
What type of data might be collected:
Clubcard Plus
For customers that sign up to our Clubcard Plus service, we will still use your data in the ways covered in the rest of this notice and your rights as covered in this notice remain the same. We collect and use your data to be able to deliver our services to you and to fulfil the terms of your subscription or offers. We will also share data about your Clubcard Plus membership with Clubcard Plus partners within the Tesco Group. This may include account information, products or services you have signed up to, your interactions with us (including communications and call recordings with our customer service centre) and other data we may require to run and maintain the scheme. As the Clubcard Plus scheme is for offers throughout Tesco Group, marketing communication with you may include elements of all Clubcard Plus partners.
- Personal data you provide about yourself anytime you contact us about our Services (for example, your name, username and contact details), including by phone, email or post or when you speak with us through social media
- Details of the emails and other digital communications we send to you that you open, including any links in them that you click on
- Your feedback and contributions to customer surveys or reviews
- Identity data
- Contact data
- User data
We may collect:
What type of data might be collected:
- Footage of you may be recorded on our CCTV systems
- Identity data
- User data
- Interaction data
We may collect:
What type of data might be collected:
- Personal data including your prescription details, medical history, payment details and contact/address information. Health data is considered sensitive and we provide additional protection in how we store and use this data.
- Identity data
- Contact data
- Transaction data
We may collect:
What type of data might be collected:
- Manage your Clubcard account (including the allocation of Clubcard points)
- Review and improve the accuracy of the data we hold
- Improve and measure the effectiveness of our marketing communications, including online advertising2.
We may also use personal data from other sources, such as specialist companies that supply information, online media channels1, our Retail Partners and public registers (such as the electoral register). For example, this other personal data helps us to:
This section explains in detail how and why we use personal data. We use personal data to:
Make our Services available to you
This means that processing your personal data allows us to:
- Manage the accounts you hold with us, including your Clubcard account
- Process your orders and refunds
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
We need to process your personal data so that we can manage your customer accounts, provide you with the goods and services you want to buy and help you with any orders and refunds you may ask for.
Why we are using this data (Legal Basis):
- Contractual Necessity – at the time we collect it:
- Purchase & transaction data;
- Contact details;
- Profile details;
- Delivery/collection details.
- We will not be able to provide you with your products or services if you do not provide us with this data.
- Legitimate Interests - following fulfilment of your order.
Manage and improve our day-to-day operations
- Manage and improve our Websites and Mobile Apps
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
We use cookies and similar technologies on our Websites and Mobile Apps to improve your customer experience.
Some cookies are necessary so you should not disable these if you want to be able to use all the features of our Websites and Mobile Apps. You can disable other cookies but this may affect your customer experience. For more information about cookies and how you can disable them, see the cookies and similar technologies section.
- Help to develop and improve our product range, services, stores, information technology systems, know-how and the way we communicate with you
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
We rely on the use of personal data to carry out market research and internal research and development, and to improve our information technology systems (including security) and our product range, services and stores. This allows us to serve you better as a customer.
- Detect and prevent fraud or other crime
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
It is important for us to monitor how our Services are used to detect and prevent fraud, other crimes and the misuse of services. This helps us to make sure that you can safely use our Services.
Why we are using this data (Legal Basis):
- Contractual Necessity – at the time we collect it:
- Purchase & transaction data;
- Contact details;
- Profile details;
- Delivery/collection details.
- We will not be able to provide you with your products or services if you do not provide us with this data.
- Legitimate Interests - following fulfilment of your order for the other personal data in that section.
Why we are using this data (Legal Basis):
- Legitimate Interests
Personalise your Tesco experience
- Use your online browsing behaviour as well as your in-store and online purchases (including Clubcard transactions) to help us better understand you as a customer and provide you with personalised offers and services.
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
Looking at your browsing behaviour and purchases allows us to personalise our offers and services for you. This helps us meet your needs as a customer.
- Provide you with relevant marketing communications (including by email, post or online advertising), relating to our products and services, and those of our suppliers, Retail Partners and the Tesco Group. As part of this, online advertising may be displayed on websites across the Tesco Group and on other organisations’ websites and online media channels1 (including for example through Sky AdSmart). We may also measure the effectiveness of our marketing communications and those of our suppliers and Retail Partners.
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
We want to ensure that we provide you with marketing communications, including online advertising, that are relevant to your interests. To achieve this, we also measure your responses to marketing communications relating to products and services we offer, which also means we can offer you products and services that better meet your needs as a customer.
You can change your marketing choices, both when you register with us, and at any time after that.
You also have choices when it comes to online advertising. We set out below your choices when it comes to cookies, and how you can control your online behavioural advertising preferences.
Why are we using this data? (Legal basis):
- Legitimate Interests.
Contact and interact with you
- Contact you about our Services, for example by phone, email or post or by responding to social media posts that you have directed at us.
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
We want to serve you better as a customer so we use personal data to provide clarification or assistance in response to your communications
- Manage promotions and competitions you take part in, including those we run with our suppliers and Retail Partners.
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
We need to process your personal data so that we can manage the promotions and competitions you choose to enter.
- Invite you to take part in and manage customer surveys, reviews and other market research activities carried out by the Tesco Group and by other organisations on our behalf.
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
We carry out market research to improve our Services. However, if we contact you about this, you do not have to take part in the activities. If you tell us that you do not want us to contact you for market research, we will respect this choice. This will not affect your ability to use our Services or your Clubcard.
Why are we using this data? (Legal basis):
- Legitimate Interests.
Claims
In order to resolve legal claims or disputes involving you or us.
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
For example if you have any accident or there is an incident at our stores. This could include medical reports.
Why are we using this data? (Legal basis):
Bringing or defending legal claims
CCTV
To monitor the safety of our stores in order to prevent and detect crime and anti-social behaviour.
If you park in our car parks, we may utilise Automatic Number Plate Recognition Technologies (ANPR) to identify if your vehicle has complied with our parking rules. Where there is a security or claim incident involving a vehicle, we may use ANPR to assist in our investigation into those incidents.
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
In order to protect our business, the local community, customers and colleagues.
Why are we using this data (Legal basis):
- Legitimate Interests.
Tesco Pharmacy
- To ensure the safe delivery of healthcare services.
Why do we process your personal data in this way?
We need to process your personal data, including your medical information, to ensure we provide you with the highest standard of care or as required by the NHS. Your prescriptions information will not be used for any other purpose.
Why are we using this data? (Legal basis):
- Medical necessity
To help us to better understand you as a customer and to be able to provide you with services and marketing communications, including online advertising, that are relevant to your interests we also combine personal data we collect when you make purchases in-store using Clubcard with personal data collected from our Websites, Mobile Apps and other sources.
- to service our customers’ needs, including delivering our products and services;
- to promote and market our products and services;
- to service your account (such as your Clubcard account), manage complaints and resolve any disputes;
- to understand our customers including their patterns, behaviours as well as their likes and dislikes;
- to protect and support our business, colleagues, customers and shareholders;
- to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour, fraud and other crime;
- to test and develop new products and services as well as improve existing ones.
Tesco Bank use your Clubcard data to help them work out whether they can offer you certain products, and what discounts, deals or offers they can make you.
Tesco Bank may use data that you provide, such as your name and address, to find any Clubcard(s) that are linked to your address. They may use data about these Clubcard(s) to help tailor offers to you. When they do this, they will only ever use the Clubcard linked to your address which gives you the best terms, deals or offers.
Tesco Bank may look at your Clubcard data in different ways to help understand more about you (we call this ‘profiling’). Profiling includes things such as how likely Tesco Bank think you are to pay back money they lend you, how often you use other Tesco products and services, and how you prefer to shop. Profiling helps Tesco Bank create a number of ‘Clubcard scores’, which they then use as one of the factors in their automated decision-making process.
Where applicable, at the point of applying, individual offers you receive may be affected by your credit rating. Tesco Bank may also take into account whether or not you are a Clubcard customer.
Profiling allows Tesco Bank to tailor offers specifically to its customers. This means that different Clubcard customers may get different offers. For its banking products profiling means that customers will receive better offers and/or be more likely to be accepted for the product requested than non-Clubcard customers who have a broadly equivalent credit rating.
Where Tesco Bank are offering insurance products, Clubcard profiling means that although different Clubcard customers may get different offers, Clubcard customers will always receive better offers than non Clubcard customers.
We make Clubcard information (including information about purchases when you use your Clubcard) and information about your online behaviour we have collected through cookies available to Tesco Bank. This helps them to improve their service and make their marketing communications more relevant to you.
We may also use data provided to us by Tesco Bank, for example information about the Tesco Bank products you hold, to improve our service and make our marketing communications more relevant to you.
You can find more information about the way in which Tesco Bank use your data in their privacy and cookies policy.
Tesco Mobile
We make Clubcard information (including information about purchases when you use your Clubcard) and information about your online behaviour we have collected through cookies available to Tesco Mobile. This helps them to improve their service and make their marketing communications more relevant to you.
You can find more information about the way in which Tesco Mobile use your data in their privacy and cookies policy.
- dunnhumby, part of the Tesco Group, is also one of our main service providers. dunnhumby help us to use personal data to help improve our understanding of customers and personalise your customer experience. Find out more about what dunnhumby do.
- Booker, part of the Tesco Group, provides wholesale goods. Find out more about Booker.
- Jack’s is a part of Tesco family and therefore all the uses explained here, where relevant to Jack’s business, will apply.
One Stop is part of Tesco Group, and is a convenience franchise operator and retailer. From time to time we may share your information with One Stop so they can tell you about One Stop stores in your area.
You can find more information about the way in which One Stop use your data in their privacy and cookies policy.
This section explains how and why we share personal data with other companies within the Tesco Group.
Where we have mentioned above our use of your personal data is based on our “legitimate interests”, these are:
We may share the personal data we collect with other companies in the Tesco Group. For example, we share personal data with the following Tesco Group companies.
-
We know how important it is to protect and manage your personal data. This section sets out some of the measures we have in place.
- We apply physical, electronic and procedural safeguards in connection with the collection, storage and disclosure of personal data;
- We protect the security of your information while it is being transmitted by encrypting it;
- We use computer safeguards such as firewalls and data encryption to keep this data safe;
- We only authorise access to employees and trusted partners who need it to carry out their responsibilities;
- We regularly monitor our systems for possible vulnerabilities and attacks, and we carry out penetration testing to identify ways to further strengthen security;
- We will ask for proof of identity before we share your personal data with you; and
- We will reveal only the last four digits of your payment card number when confirming an order.
Whilst we take appropriate technical and organisational measures to safeguard your personal data, it is important that you keep your login details and devices protected from unauthorised access.
The personal data that we collect from you may be transferred to, and stored at, a destination outside the European Economic Area ("EEA"). It may also be processed by companies operating outside the EEA who work for us or for one of our service providers. If we do this we ensure that your privacy rights are respected in line with this Policy. The most common way we do this is to put in place a specific type of contract, a copy of this type of contract can be found here or through an approved scheme such as the Privacy Shield.
We will not keep your personal data longer than we need to, the duration depends on several factors, including:
- Why we collected it in the first place;
- How old it is;
- Whether there is a legal/regulatory reason for us to keep it;
- Whether we need it to protect you or us
Our key partners are listed below with information about the services they provide to us. This list is not exhaustive but it does include those partners with whom we have an established relationship and whose cookie technologies are most frequently deployed through our Services.
-
To analyse how our services are used, including to test different content versions. This data may also be used to enable us to personalise our services and the marketing of our services.
-
To enrich your shopping experience by delivering personalised recommendations to you on some of our websites (e.g. on Tesco Direct and F&F Clothing).
-
To personalise Tesco adverts shown to you via Tesco and on other websites based on your interactions with Tesco. For example, by using data about your transactions with Tesco, what you have in your basket and the pages and products you look at. We may also use your Clubcard data to better personalise our marketing via our main data partner, Sociomantic (a subsidiary of dunnhumby, a Tesco company).
-
-
To power commenting on our websites (e.g. Tesco Real Food)
-
To enable us to personalise and deliver online advertising on behalf of our Retail Partners.
-
To enable us to personalise and deliver online advertising on behalf of our Retail Partners.
You have the right to see the personal data we hold about you. This is called a Subject Access Request.
If you would like a copy of the personal data we hold about you, please write to:
Data Protection Executive, (Group Safety, Security and Resilience)
Maldon Building, Falcon Way, Shire Park
Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1GA
You can also email us at subjectaccess.request@uk.tesco.com.
In relation to your personal data, you also have the right to:
- have inaccurate information corrected:
- object to our use of it:
- general objection - We will then consider your objection to our use of your personal data. If on balance, your rights outweigh our interests in using your personal data, then we will at your request either restrict our use of it (see section 3 below) or delete it (see section 4 below).
- objection in relation to direct marketing - If you make such an objection, we will stop using your personal data for direct marketing purposes.
- restrict our use of it:
- you have successfully made a general objection (listed in section 2 above).
- you are challenging the accuracy of the personal data we hold.
- we have used your personal data unlawfully, but you do not want us to delete it.
- have us delete it:
- we no longer need to keep your personal data;
- you have successfully made a general objection (listed in section 2 above);
- you have withdrawn your consent to us using your personal data (and we do not have any other grounds to use it);
- we have unlawfully processed your personal data.
- have us transfer or "port" a copy of it:
- complain to the data protection regulator:
Summary of the right:
if you believe we hold inaccurate or missing information, please let us know and we will correct it.
Summary of the right:
Summary of the right:
There are several situations when you can restrict our use of your personal data, this includes (but is not limited to):
Summary of the right:
There are several situations when you can have us delete your personal data, this includes (but is not limited to):
Summary of the right:
For more information on your right of data portability, click here.
We’d like the chance to resolve any complaints you have, however you also have the right to complain to the UK data protection regulator (the "ICO") about how we have used your personal data. Their website is https://ico.org.uk/your-data-matters/raising-concerns/.
More Information on your Data Protection Rights
The ICO website also contains more detail on the data protection rights mentioned above, or if you would like to speak to us about these rights in more detail, see the “how to contact us” section below.
You can also visit our Privacy Centre to find out more
If you have any questions about how we collect, store and use personal data please contact us.
Phone:
Email:
Mail:
Tesco Customer Service Centre
Baird Avenue
Dundee
DD1 9NF
Our Data Protection Officer can be contacted by email: DPO@Tesco.com
