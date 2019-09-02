Privacy and cookies policy

Aggregated data

We try and remove personal data we do not need. If we remove enough personal data it becomes anonymous. This means that you cannot be identified.

We might also take data we hold and remove certain information and replace it with other non-identifying information such as ID number or reference number. This is an extra technique we use to protect data. We normally use these techniques to look at large amounts of individuals such as our Clubcard customers. This includes information that is wstatistical or demographic data.

Identity data

This is information that helps us identify who you are, so your name, title or Clubcard Number.

Contact data

This is information that details how we can contact you i.e address, email or telephone number.

Financial data

This is information about your bank account and payment card details.

Location data

In some cases our apps might ask for your location information to help better serve you information about your local store, you will be made aware at the time if we would collect this data.

Special category data

(This is special information that the law says is more sensitive (sometimes it is referred to as sensitive personal data) and it needs more protection. For Tesco Stores Limited this is principally health information if you use our pharmacy services. If we collect sensitive personal data in our interactions with you (for example you are making a complaint to us), this will be done with your consent and its use made clear to you.

Transaction data

This is information about your purchase of a product or service from us. This includes when, where, what and how you purchased that item or service. It will also include where we sent that product or service and any Clubcard points or other benefits collected as part of the transaction.

Technical data

This is information about your device used to access our sites and apps. This could be information that identifies your device, its operating system, internet address, your login data; browser and plug-ins; location; where you came to our site from and where you leave to as well as how often you visit. If you use our in-store WIFI we will collect information about where and when you accessed our network; This is done via the use of cookies which is covered elsewhere in this notice.

User data

This is information collected about you as a user of our stores, products and services more generally (compared to other types of data that relate to you directly for us to deliver our specific service to you). This may include where you engage with Tesco Stores Limited in a survey, provide feedback on your shopping experience, are captured by CCTV, or other camera technologies such as queue monitoring or number plate recognition.

We will also collect information about you that allows us to create an analysis of you as a consumer to better judge what products and services to offer in our stores.

Interaction data

This is information about how you interact with our products and services, namely what you click on and interact with on our sites and apps or products in stores

Marketing and communications data

This is your marketing preferences and also your interaction with online marketing to be able to judge its effectiveness