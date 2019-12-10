Yellow Tail Chardonnay 75Cl

A good honest wine!
Yellowtail Chardonnay is a very drinkable Aussie white. Very flexible in its usage and consistent in quality. Highly recommend
a great wine
Simply cannot be beaten for the price. I would highly recommend this wine to anyone.
not for me
Sorry to fly in the face of other positive reviews but im afraid i found this wine to be undrinkable,for a start it just doesnt look right deeply syrup yellow, but then the taste was so buttery it totally killed any semblance of a wine taste, and then the aftertaste which is supposed to linger and invite you to want to drink more, is quite honestly in my opinion just not pleasant.Bearing in mind that everybodys taste is different, and its all subjective, i have to give the review as i see it, and taste it, and this is not for me.
Yellow Tail
I really like this wine and it is always nice to find it at a reasonable price.
Good value
Yellowtail chardonnay is good value, it is always a good drink and goes well with anything
Great Australian wine
Great wine and really nice full bodied taste and all delivered free
very acceptable Chardonay
This a pleasant Chardonay, not too dry and easy to drink as an aperitif or with fish etc. Good value , certainly when on offer. Happy to buy it again
Well rounded
Enjoyed this well rounded good flavoured Chardonnay. Not heavy but medium bodied and great with fish, vegetables and meat
Superb Chardonnay
I too prefer this to the un-oaked version - much more depth with very subtle oaking. Very buttery, with peach, mango and a touch of vanilla. This is our favourite white by far in the price range. Been drinking this for years and it never disappoints. Used to keep Villa Maria Sauv Blanc for weekends, but this has become quite acidic in the last couple of years.
Full of flavour.
I buy this wine whenever it's on special offer (which this was). As the description says, it has a delicious nose and flavour and is long on the palate. For the somewhat-reduced price, it is excellent value.