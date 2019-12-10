By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yellow Tail Chardonnay 75Cl

4.5(14)Write a review
image 1 of Yellow Tail Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • This [yellow tail] Chardonnay is everything a great wine should be - vibrant, flavoursome, fresh and easy to drink.
  • Flavours: peaches, melon and a touch of vanilla
  • In the small Australian town of Yenda, the Casella family has been making wine for generations. It is here that [yellow tail] was created with a simple philosophy - to make great wines for everyone to enjoy.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Flavours: peaches, melon and a touch of vanilla

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Casella Family Brands

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The grapes used to make our wine are sourced from selected quality wine growers across South East Australia

History

  • In the small Australian Town of Yenda, the Casella Family has been making wine for generations. It is here that [yellow tail] was created with a simple philosophy - to make great wines for everyone to enjoy.

Regional Information

  • South-East Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy: with roast chicken and great friends

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,

Return to

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,
  • UK.
  • E: info@casellafamilybrands.com
  • www.yellowtailwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

A good honest wine!

4 stars

Yellowtail Chardonnay is a very drinkable Aussie white. Very flexible in its usage and consistent in quality. Highly recommend

a great wine

5 stars

Simply cannot be beaten for the price. I would highly recommend this wine to anyone.

not for me

1 stars

Sorry to fly in the face of other positive reviews but im afraid i found this wine to be undrinkable,for a start it just doesnt look right deeply syrup yellow, but then the taste was so buttery it totally killed any semblance of a wine taste, and then the aftertaste which is supposed to linger and invite you to want to drink more, is quite honestly in my opinion just not pleasant.Bearing in mind that everybodys taste is different, and its all subjective, i have to give the review as i see it, and taste it, and this is not for me.

Yellow Tail

5 stars

I really like this wine and it is always nice to find it at a reasonable price.

Good value

5 stars

Yellowtail chardonnay is good value, it is always a good drink and goes well with anything

Great Australian wine

5 stars

Great wine and really nice full bodied taste and all delivered free

very acceptable Chardonay

4 stars

This a pleasant Chardonay, not too dry and easy to drink as an aperitif or with fish etc. Good value , certainly when on offer. Happy to buy it again

Well rounded

4 stars

Enjoyed this well rounded good flavoured Chardonnay. Not heavy but medium bodied and great with fish, vegetables and meat

Superb Chardonnay

5 stars

I too prefer this to the un-oaked version - much more depth with very subtle oaking. Very buttery, with peach, mango and a touch of vanilla. This is our favourite white by far in the price range. Been drinking this for years and it never disappoints. Used to keep Villa Maria Sauv Blanc for weekends, but this has become quite acidic in the last couple of years.

Full of flavour.

5 stars

I buy this wine whenever it's on special offer (which this was). As the description says, it has a delicious nose and flavour and is long on the palate. For the somewhat-reduced price, it is excellent value.

