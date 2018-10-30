By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
I Heart Pinot Grigio 75Cl

4(8)Write a review
image 1 of I Heart Pinot Grigio 75Cl
£ 5.25
£5.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Hungarian Wine
  • Here's how we see it...
  Fresh and crisp, a light style wine that is full of lemon and peach flavours, with a zingy citrus aroma.
  • Try drinking alongside grilled white fish, chicken dishes and seafood salads, or enjoy on its own.
  • Pinot Grigio is technically a "grey" grape!
  We've sourced our wines from some of the best wine-producing regions in the world. The mission was simple, to make a great wine that we are sure you will enjoy. We didn't find this hard. We have found something that captures all we love about good wine right here in this bottle. Perfect for every occasion we love.
  Here at I Heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great tasting wines for you to simply enjoy, whatever the occasion.
  • Wine of Hungary
  • Fresh & crisp
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Fresh and crisp, a light style wine that is full of lemon and peach flavours, with a zingy citrus aroma

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

i heart Wines GMBH

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jo Ahearne MW, Gábor Laczkó

Country

Hungary

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested in the autumn at optimum ripeness. The grapes are lightly crushed to gently release the juice, which is then fermented in stainless steel tanks at a controlled temperature for around a week, to preserve the freshness and purity of the fruit flavours. Once the wine has finished fermentation, it is filtered and prepared for bottling.

History

  • Here at i heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great-tasting wines for you to enjoy, whatever the occasion. The wines are ‘true to varietal' in style- if you love Pinot Grigio then you will love i heart Pinot Grigio! We have done the hard work for you and pre-selected great examples of everyone's favourite wines. All you have to do is follow your heart and pour yourself a glass.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for I heart Pinot Grigio were sourced from all over Romania, with a mix of clay and chalk based soils wines are a harmony of rich fruit and refreshing acidity. The Romanian climate is well suited to vines, with a long growing season which ensures perfectly ripe fruit, producing really enjoyable fruit forward styles of wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Hungary

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • I Heart Wines Gmbh,
  • Biebricher Allee 142,
  • 65187 Wiesbaden,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Find us at www.iheartwines.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value

5 stars

Easy drinking. No vinegary taste. Great value.

Value

4 stars

You can't help but love this Pinot Grigio as a great value quaffing wine

Very nice white

4 stars

Light white, with crisp citrus undertone. Drinking a glass right now. The price is amazing- for such a pleasant wine. Absolutely no hesitation recommending- and will be buying more myself.

Pinot

5 stars

There are now many world-wide Pinots and I've tried many of them;but this one of yours is so far about the best. The family love it for flavour, its clear colour and its pleasant perfume which are incomparable with many other whites.

This wine was ok

3 stars

This wine was nothing special, it was also quite bitter. Had to pour the last bottle away as I could not drink it.

Cheap and very cheerful!

4 stars

I bought this wine because my other choice was not available. This pinot grigio was recommended instead. I have to say, for the price it was a lovely light wine which I would buy again. Excellent for parties and entertaining if you need to buy in bulk as the price is so low. However, the quality was still good.

PINOT GRIGIO

5 stars

Probably the best value and for me, best tasting Pinot Grigio out there.

Wasn't expecting much but......

4 stars

Wasn't expecting much but this wine was pretty much as good as any other Pinot under £10 a bottle.

