I Heart Pinot Grigio 75Cl

Great value
Easy drinking. No vinegary taste. Great value.
Value
You can't help but love this Pinot Grigio as a great value quaffing wine
Very nice white
Light white, with crisp citrus undertone. Drinking a glass right now. The price is amazing- for such a pleasant wine. Absolutely no hesitation recommending- and will be buying more myself.
Pinot
There are now many world-wide Pinots and I've tried many of them;but this one of yours is so far about the best. The family love it for flavour, its clear colour and its pleasant perfume which are incomparable with many other whites.
This wine was ok
This wine was nothing special, it was also quite bitter. Had to pour the last bottle away as I could not drink it.
Cheap and very cheerful!
I bought this wine because my other choice was not available. This pinot grigio was recommended instead. I have to say, for the price it was a lovely light wine which I would buy again. Excellent for parties and entertaining if you need to buy in bulk as the price is so low. However, the quality was still good.
PINOT GRIGIO
Probably the best value and for me, best tasting Pinot Grigio out there.
Wasn't expecting much but......
Wasn't expecting much but this wine was pretty much as good as any other Pinot under £10 a bottle.