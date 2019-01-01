Privacy policy and cookies

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our updated privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

You are offline. Some functionality may be unavailable.
Tesco logo
Groceries

Welcome to the Christmas edition of the Tesco Magazine

Get ready to impress your guests with showstopping festive food and drink

Party starters

We've got your festive party covered with our easy cocktails and creative recipes

Hawaiian skewers

Add a tropical touch to your starter platter with our simple skewers

See Hawaiian skewers recipe

Berry fizz

Kickstart your Christmas celebrations with this fruity gin cocktail recipe

See berry fizz recipe

Smoked salmon and beetroot bites

Moreish morsels made with toasted potato cakes

See smoked salmon bites recipe

Divine desserts

Create incredible puddings with a real wow factor

Chocolate orange tiramisu trifle

This sensational dessert is guaranteed to steal the show

See trifle recipe

White chocolate yule log

Sprinkled with jewels of juicy ruby pomegranate

See yule log recipe

Boozy mini clementine panettones

A tower of indulgence laced with sweet sherry

See panettone recipe

Helping you celebrate this festive season

Get inspired and make the big day a breeze

Create a personalised hamper

Read our Hamper how-to for top tips on putting together a wonderful tailor-made gift

See Hamper how-to

The 12 stars of Christmas

Discover our must-have festive food stars

Find out more

Festive menu helper

Plan your Christmas dinner with 100s of recipes and products to choose from

Find out more

Love your leftovers

Laying on a generous feast means you can look forward to some lovely leftovers

Cold cuts

Turkey, beef, gammon, chicken, and goose will all keep well in the fridge for up to 3 days, ready to be sliced into sandwiches or served with chutneys and pickles. Duck and lamb are great shredded and tossed into grains or winter salads

Veg

Mix chopped, roasted vegetables with couscous for a buffet salad; mash potatoes and greens into a delicious brunch hash; and shred and toss sprouts into a spicy stir-fry

Fish

Turn smoked salmon into an indulgent breakfast with poached eggs and muffins, or fold plain cooked salmon or prawns through pasta

Stuffing

Roughly chop, mix with mashed potato, then form into cakes and fry until golden, or stir into pie fillings along with shredded turkey or ham

Cheese

Grate all your odds and ends from the cheeseboard to make the ultimate cauliflower cheese, or use to make oozing cheese-and-gammon toasties for a quick and easy lunch

Christmas pudding

Crumble up some cold pudding and layer with whipped cream and custard for a festive trifle, or with ice cream and chocolate sauce for a seasonal sundae

Browse the Christmas issue of the Tesco Magazine