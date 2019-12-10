By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot Pinot Grigio 75Cl

4.5(18)
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

  • Pinot Grigio - White Californian Wine
  • Barefoot Pinot Grigio is crisp and full of citrus and peach flavours. Goes well with chicken, seafood, spicy pasta and pizzas.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A
  • Silver Medal 2014 Concours Mondial de Bruxelles U.S.A
  • Pack size: 75cl

  • Contains Sulphites

California

White

9.0

12% vol

Barefoot Cellars

Screwcap

Jenn Wall

United States

Wine

Pinot Grigio

  • The grapes for Barefoot Pinot Grigio were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours.

  • Barefoot started out in the 1960s but became the brand as we know it today in 1986 when Michael Houlihan and Bonnie Harvey created Barefoot Cellars and our infamous footprint label. Barefoot Wine's casual name and quirky persona quickly made an impression on our fans. Fast forward 30 years, we are sold in over 75 countries around the world!

  • The grapes for Barefoot Pinot Grigio were harvested from selected vineyards in Clarksburg, Lodi and other areas of the Central Valley. This area is known for its beautifully warm days and cool breezy nights- ideal conditions for perfect fruit ripeness. Enjoy the fruit of the season and signature Barefoot craftsmanship in every glass.

Ambient

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Wine of U.S.A.

  • Bottled for:
  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • barefootwine.co.uk

18 Years

750ml ℮

First Class White.

5 stars

Bought a couple of bottles for a neighbour at Christmas as a thank you. Then thought I better buy a couple of bottles myself. Just had a bottle with my evening meal, a pasta dish. It was excellent - I had read a couple of reviews which had recommended extreme chilling. This I did and have say, I thoroughly enjoyed it. One of the nicest white wines I have had in a long time.

GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY

5 stars

great value for money, This beautiful little wine goes with just about everything and is easy drinking on its own or left to chill in the refridgerator before serving.Great for those nights in alone or when family and friends come over.Excellent for any social event

A very nice Pinot

5 stars

I like this wine , it is a nice , sharp tasting wine , great with Fish, salads etc or for just sitting out enjoying the crisp flavours, whilst setting the world to rights. Have ordered this previously and as a person who knows what he likes , I will buy it again. It works for me and I like it really chilled.

Another winner from California

5 stars

An excellent product -crisp and drinkable both as an aperitif or with supper of fish or chicken.Good value even when not discounted.

Not sure...?

1 stars

Bought a case....first few bottles were fine but last bottle just tasted like water...?

Crisp and easy to dri nk

4 stars

Light and refreshing, enjoyed this wine, never had this one but really enjoyed it

Special favourite

5 stars

Very smooth love this particular wine would recommend without fail

light and crisp

5 stars

Easy drinking with any meal, fish or poultry. Fresh tasting

Disappointment!

4 stars

Lovely wine, very diapointed with the price, as found it to be £2 per bottle cheaper in store!!

Italian summer

5 stars

Very happy and at the price I got from Tesco very palatable. Lets not be snobs here who on these reviews there are many. Great wine and in this weather when it is delivered it's already chilled!

