Barefoot Pinot Grigio 75Cl

First Class White.
Bought a couple of bottles for a neighbour at Christmas as a thank you. Then thought I better buy a couple of bottles myself. Just had a bottle with my evening meal, a pasta dish. It was excellent - I had read a couple of reviews which had recommended extreme chilling. This I did and have say, I thoroughly enjoyed it. One of the nicest white wines I have had in a long time.
GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY
great value for money, This beautiful little wine goes with just about everything and is easy drinking on its own or left to chill in the refridgerator before serving.Great for those nights in alone or when family and friends come over.Excellent for any social event
A very nice Pinot
I like this wine , it is a nice , sharp tasting wine , great with Fish, salads etc or for just sitting out enjoying the crisp flavours, whilst setting the world to rights. Have ordered this previously and as a person who knows what he likes , I will buy it again. It works for me and I like it really chilled.
Another winner from California
An excellent product -crisp and drinkable both as an aperitif or with supper of fish or chicken.Good value even when not discounted.
Not sure...?
Bought a case....first few bottles were fine but last bottle just tasted like water...?
Crisp and easy to dri nk
Light and refreshing, enjoyed this wine, never had this one but really enjoyed it
Special favourite
Very smooth love this particular wine would recommend without fail
light and crisp
Easy drinking with any meal, fish or poultry. Fresh tasting
Disappointment!
Lovely wine, very diapointed with the price, as found it to be £2 per bottle cheaper in store!!
Italian summer
Very happy and at the price I got from Tesco very palatable. Lets not be snobs here who on these reviews there are many. Great wine and in this weather when it is delivered it's already chilled!