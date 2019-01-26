By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dino Trebbiano Pinot Grigio 75Cl

4(105)Write a review
Dino Trebbiano Pinot Grigio 75Cl
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy378kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • DINO Trebbiano Pinot Grigio 75cl 2018
  • Crisp and fruity, this wine created from Trebbiano and Pinot Grigio grapes grown in central Italy giving it fresh flavours of citrus and red apple. Serve chilled as an aperitif of with lightly spiced food. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Characteristically crisp and fruity. This wine is created from vineyards in northern Italy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2 Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The harvest is carried out by hand, so as to individually choose each bunch as its optimal state of ripeness. After the harvest the grapes undergo a soft pressing. The must obtained is fermented in stainless steel tanks at a controlled temperature. The lees stay in contact with the wine for a long period so as to enhance the complexity of the wine's aroma. It is kept at a cool temperature until bottling.

History

  • Pavia is Lombardy's westernmost province, and borders Piedmont. Today, Lombardy is considered the industrial and commercial capital of Italy and the gateway to Europe.

Regional Information

  • Although most agricultural areas in Lombardy focus on food production, Lombardy is a respectable wine producing area.

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Bottled in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy302kJ / 73kcal378kJ / 91kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

105 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't buy this wine

1 stars

Poured this away - it tasted awful.

an excellent buy

5 stars

I really nice white wine suitable to being drunk with food or just as a refreshing drink..

Excellent

4 stars

Good value for money and a nice taste of mixed fruit. A dry white and only 12% in strenth. Serve cold

Refreshing!

5 stars

This is an excellent example of what a Pino Grigio ought to be - light, lemony and refreshingly satisfying. The perfect summer quaff! -

delicious

5 stars

great value - solid favourite, will by again very soon

Meh.....

5 stars

Very watery and tasteless wine. Would not recommend

Decent Pinot Grigio

4 stars

Very drinkable for the price. This reliable Pinot Grigio is a good everyday choice.

Pinot Grigio

4 stars

As a crisp white wine we enjoy the taste and tingle.

We like it !

5 stars

Not just the price but its a very tasty little number ! Can't use all that flowery language but is a very nice, reasonably priced wine, we always snap it up when on offer . Its very light and taste clean and fresh.

Good value

4 stars

We love our wine and find this one very good value for money.

1-10 of 105 reviews

