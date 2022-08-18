We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mar De Frades Albarino 75Cl

Write a review
image 1 of Mar De Frades Albarino 75Cl
£16.00
£16.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Albariño
  • The authentic Atlantic character of our winery in the Salnés Valley.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Mar de Frades

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Paula Fandino

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Albariño

Vinification Details

  • The freshest grapes are pressed directly, while the ripe grapes go down to the Ganímedes macerators, where, without using sulphur and still with their skins, they are macerated for 32 hours. Once the clean and aromatic musts are obtained, the indigenous yeasts that have accompanied them transform the sugar into alcohol to obtain powerful, vibrant and intense wines that are fermented on the lees.

History

  • Founded in 1987 with the name of Mar de Frades. and Located in Salnés Valley, the heart of Rias Baixas. In 2004, Finca Valiñas was bought - 2ha old Albariño vineyard and In 2007, a new winery is inaugurated in Finca Valiñas. In 2016, Mar de Frades becomes a winegrower with 35 ha of vineyards on his own in 3 plots. Owes its name to Mar de los Frailes - the bay in front of the winery where the pilgrims disembarked to go to the Armenteira monastery before going to Santiago.

Regional Information

  • DO Rias Baixas is an area in North West Spain in Galicia. It stretches 133 km North to South, Vedra to O Rosal. It is composed of 6 rivers, 4 estuaries and the Atlantic coast influence. The rainfall is high - 1700 mm per year with mild, even warm weather with very little variation in temperature between day and night. Soils are free-draining granitic (Salnés); alluvial near the river and schist in Ulla; Pergola system.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • When the wine is chilled at the right serving temperature (8-9 °C / 46-48 °F), a small boat appears and disappears when it is too warm for consumption.

Name and address

  • Mar de Frades, S.L.,
  • Meis,
  • Galicia,
  • España.

Return to

  • Mar de Frades, S.L.,
  • Meis,
  • Galicia,
  • España.

Net Contents

75cl

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Superb Albarino

5 stars

This wine is a fantastic dry white wine with a touch of the salinity & presented in a stunning blue bottle. I had this with grilled fish on the BBQ and it was perfect.

