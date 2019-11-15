Oxford Landing Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Nice cheap wine.
Not my favourite Sauvignon Blanc
Not as good as other Sauvignon Blancs, having a more flinty, sharp taste than the more rounded ones I prefer. Worth a try when on offer, though - it may be to your taste.
I bought this as part of my seach for good drinkable wines with lower ABV's, At 11% and made and bottled in the Murray rive area I was hopefull this would more than fulfill my hopes. I probably over chilled the first bottle. I normally sample a new wine unchilled but i chilled it for a couple of guests I was very disappointed by my first taste of this Sauv Blanc , lively and citrusy, but heavily overtoned on my palate with an unexpected bitterness. That was sustained on subsequent sips and I opened a different wine for my guests. A day later and at room temperature ( 22C ) i have just spent some time reassessing ithat same bottle ( - 1 glassful) Hmmm! I have to say it is a disappointment as an Murry River wine and as an Aussie Sauv Blanc but I suspect that this wine would be at its best only slightly chiled to allow the natural flavours develop and bannish that bitterness. I may post a follow up update later but wih a world of wine to choose from won't buy this again
It's not awful but it's not as nice as the other wines I have tried.
When on offer the Oxford Landing range is a worthwhile purchase. A good example for an everyday wine.
I bought this case when it was on offer. I think the wine is quite delicious. I am no expert but it has a pleasing taste.
This is a really nice, crisp, slightly fruity wine. Lovely wine for hot Summer days! Was a bargain buy reduced to £6 per bottle too!
This is a light fresh wine which is suitable for any occasion.
A good dry wine with tart flavours. We drank it with fish dishes and chicken dishes, and, at the urging of a friend, with cheese. It went well with all these, and I will buy it again
Excellent fruity taste that is not too dry. Suits most occasions.