Oxford Landing Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White Australian Wine
  • At Oxford Landing, we like to ‘keep it real'. That means maintaining a sense of perspective and recognising what really matters. Remembering where we came from and being proud of our roots. And making wines that are a true reflection of the place they come from.
  • On the banks of South Australia's mighty Murray river, Oxford Landing's grapes have thrived since 1958 in sustainably grown vineyards. Fresh and zesty aromas of green nettles, passionfruit, lemongrass and mango. Drink with Asian shredded chicken salad with crushed roasted peanuts
  • Oxford Landing Estates is family-owned and committed to making varietal wines that are great value for money. Wyndham Hill-Smith founded Oxford Landing in 1958 on the banks of the River Murray, South Australia. The winery has matured into one of Australia's most innovative viticultural estates, delivering flavours that reflect the unique vineyard terroir.

  • Wine of South Australia
  • Estates grown and bottled
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A crisp Sauvignon Blanc, with zesty aromas of lemon and tropical fruit. Great with prawn stir-fry.

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Oxford Landing Estates

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Grapes were picked in the coolest part of the evening and left on skins post-crushing to allow for maximum flavour extraction. Juices were handled with minimal contact and a cool fermentation to preserve the natural punchy fruit flavours

History

  • Oxford Landing Estates is family-owned and committed to making varietal wines that are great value for money. Wyndham Hill Smith founded Oxford Landing in 1958 on the banks of the River Murray, South Australia. The winery has matured into one of Australia's most innovative viticultural estates, delivering flavours that reflect the unique vineyard terroir

Regional Information

  • Oxford Landing Estates Sauvignon Blanc is grown on the banks of the Murray River on a range of red sandy soils over limestone

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Oxford Landing Estates,
  • Oxford Landing Rd,
  • Waikerie,
  • South Australia 5330.

Importer address

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.

Return to

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.
  • www.oxfordlanding.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

28 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice cheap wine.

4 stars

Nice cheap wine.

Not my favourite Sauvignon Blanc

3 stars

Not as good as other Sauvignon Blancs, having a more flinty, sharp taste than the more rounded ones I prefer. Worth a try when on offer, though - it may be to your taste.

Hmm!

3 stars

I bought this as part of my seach for good drinkable wines with lower ABV's, At 11% and made and bottled in the Murray rive area I was hopefull this would more than fulfill my hopes. I probably over chilled the first bottle. I normally sample a new wine unchilled but i chilled it for a couple of guests I was very disappointed by my first taste of this Sauv Blanc , lively and citrusy, but heavily overtoned on my palate with an unexpected bitterness. That was sustained on subsequent sips and I opened a different wine for my guests. A day later and at room temperature ( 22C ) i have just spent some time reassessing ithat same bottle ( - 1 glassful) Hmmm! I have to say it is a disappointment as an Murry River wine and as an Aussie Sauv Blanc but I suspect that this wine would be at its best only slightly chiled to allow the natural flavours develop and bannish that bitterness. I may post a follow up update later but wih a world of wine to choose from won't buy this again

It's not awful.

3 stars

It's not awful but it's not as nice as the other wines I have tried.

A good example at a decent price

4 stars

When on offer the Oxford Landing range is a worthwhile purchase. A good example for an everyday wine.

Excellent

5 stars

I bought this case when it was on offer. I think the wine is quite delicious. I am no expert but it has a pleasing taste.

Nice crisp Sauvignon Blanc

4 stars

This is a really nice, crisp, slightly fruity wine. Lovely wine for hot Summer days! Was a bargain buy reduced to £6 per bottle too!

enjoyable wine

5 stars

This is a light fresh wine which is suitable for any occasion.

Well worth trying.

4 stars

A good dry wine with tart flavours. We drank it with fish dishes and chicken dishes, and, at the urging of a friend, with cheese. It went well with all these, and I will buy it again

My favourite wine

5 stars

Excellent fruity taste that is not too dry. Suits most occasions.

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

