Casillero Del Diablo Chardonnay 75Cl

Never again
I usually have a suavignon blanc such as wairu cove Got this to try as it was on offer I found it almost undrinkable Hard to describe why but tried it on a friend who found the same
Amazing value
It is easy to get sniffy about huge companies like Conch y Toro turning out vast quantities of wine that feeds the masses. But this is actually very good, there is nothing not to like about it plenty of fruit but not over the top, good clean taste in the mouth and a decent lingering cocktail of fruits in the mouth, put this in a French bottle and you would be paying twice or more for it, on offer amazing value for an everyday drink.
A good Chilean Chardonnay takes some beating
I increasingly find myself buying Chilean Chardonnay as few are better. I particularly find that the Casillero del Diablo estate produces consistently good wines year on year and this is no exception.
Great Quaffing Wine
This is a great light quaffing wine. If you have friends around or at a party its a popular choice. It punches well above its weight and most people I've served it to have enjoyed it and when asked, I tell them the price. Not surprisingly they all though it would be nearer twice what I paid from Tesco Wine Online. I understand that a third of the producers yearly output comes to the UK, so obviously a popular favourite. My wife loves it, but for me its slightly to sweet, but nevertheless a nice little Chardonnay.
An enjoyable wine
I have ordered this wine before when it has been a special offer. Nice with a meal or on it's own well chilled.
Tasty, excellent white wine.
Fantastic with cold meats and savouries, including chestnut stuffing. Good party wine. Very sociable wine but elegant at the same time. I would buy this wine again.
Just what i like
I particularly enjoyed this chardonnay as my preference is a mellow subtle Chardonnay, rather than the lighter ones. It is good value and will order again. Goes well with any meal , chocolate or on its own.
Surprisingly good wine !
Enjoyed this wine very much, It is full of fruit and I love it most on it's own, as an aperitif but no doubt it will go well with fish etc, also. Will certainly order it again.
Fresh Chardonnay
A very nice chardonnay with food or on its own - quite easy to drink a bottle each.
Not from Oz but good
Buy when on offer, its good value, and as good as many of the big name oz brands but not as good as the better ones.