Casillero Del Diablo Chardonnay 75Cl

4.5(38)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Chilean Wine
  • A fresh, medium-bodied Chardonnay packed with pineapple, citrus and white peach flavours with a hint of vanilla spice. Food Match: Perfect to savour on its own or with fish, white meat, and pasta with a creamy sauce.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A fresh, medium-bodied Chardonnay, from Chile's cool climate Casablanca Valley, loaded with wonderfully ripe peach and pineapple flavours with a hint of vanilla spice. Food Match: Perfect to savour on its own or with fish, white meat, and pasta with a creamy sauce.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.9% vol

Producer

Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marcelo Papa

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

History

  • The story behind one of Chile's most famous wines began more than 120 years ago. Don Melchor, founder of Concha y Toro, stored batches of his best wines in an underground cellar. When he noticed that bottles had been stolen, he spread a rumour amongst the locals that a devil lived in his cellar. Hence the name of Casillero del Diablo, the devil's cellar. Since 2008, Diablo wines have received more than 80 awards from internationally recognised competitions, including 8 Gold medals and 18 Silver medals.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Great with fish and seafood and creamy pasta dishes.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago.

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • www.casillerodeldiablo.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

38 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Never again

1 stars

I usually have a suavignon blanc such as wairu cove Got this to try as it was on offer I found it almost undrinkable Hard to describe why but tried it on a friend who found the same

Amazing value

4 stars

It is easy to get sniffy about huge companies like Conch y Toro turning out vast quantities of wine that feeds the masses. But this is actually very good, there is nothing not to like about it plenty of fruit but not over the top, good clean taste in the mouth and a decent lingering cocktail of fruits in the mouth, put this in a French bottle and you would be paying twice or more for it, on offer amazing value for an everyday drink.

A good Chilean Chardonnay takes some beating

4 stars

I increasingly find myself buying Chilean Chardonnay as few are better. I particularly find that the Casillero del Diablo estate produces consistently good wines year on year and this is no exception.

Great Quaffing Wine

4 stars

This is a great light quaffing wine. If you have friends around or at a party its a popular choice. It punches well above its weight and most people I've served it to have enjoyed it and when asked, I tell them the price. Not surprisingly they all though it would be nearer twice what I paid from Tesco Wine Online. I understand that a third of the producers yearly output comes to the UK, so obviously a popular favourite. My wife loves it, but for me its slightly to sweet, but nevertheless a nice little Chardonnay.

An enjoyable wine

4 stars

I have ordered this wine before when it has been a special offer. Nice with a meal or on it's own well chilled.

Tasty, excellent white wine.

5 stars

Fantastic with cold meats and savouries, including chestnut stuffing. Good party wine. Very sociable wine but elegant at the same time. I would buy this wine again.

Just what i like

5 stars

I particularly enjoyed this chardonnay as my preference is a mellow subtle Chardonnay, rather than the lighter ones. It is good value and will order again. Goes well with any meal , chocolate or on its own.

Surprisingly good wine !

4 stars

Enjoyed this wine very much, It is full of fruit and I love it most on it's own, as an aperitif but no doubt it will go well with fish etc, also. Will certainly order it again.

Fresh Chardonnay

5 stars

A very nice chardonnay with food or on its own - quite easy to drink a bottle each.

Not from Oz but good

4 stars

Buy when on offer, its good value, and as good as many of the big name oz brands but not as good as the better ones.

