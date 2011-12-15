How do I qualify for priority access to Christmas delivery slots?
Access to early Christmas slots is set on 25 November. So you must be on an active paid Delivery Saver plan by this date in order to qualify for early access.
If you're on a free Delivery Saver trial, the trial must end by 25 November to qualify for early access. If your free trial ends later than this date, you can choose to skip the trial and go straight on to a paid plan by 25 November. To do this, simply go to the My Plan page and select 'Upgrade for priority access'. From there, you can change to a paid plan of your choice.
Please see What is the free trial skip? FAQ for more details.
If your account has been suspended, it must be reactivated by 25 November to qualify for early access.
What happens when early access opens in the early hours of 27 November?
Delivery Saver customers can book any available slot on dates up to 23 December. This access to slots is one week earlier than non-Delivery Saver customers.
For most of the UK, our last day of deliveries before Christmas is Monday 23 December, however for some locations close to London we deliver on the Tuesday 24 December too. If you're not in one of these areas, you simply won’t be able to see the slots for 24 December.
Early access at Christmas is one of the very popular benefits for Delivery Saver customers and we know that many customers choose to secure a slot as soon as they become available in the early hours of the morning.
What is the free trial skip?
The free trial skip is available for new Delivery Saver customers only in the month before Christmas slots open, to help make sure they can qualify for early access.
Usually, new customers would have had to sign up to a plan by 25 October, so that when their free trial ends and they move on to a paid plan, they are on the paid plan in time to qualify for early access.
Will deliveries and collections be disrupted over Christmas?
For all locations, deliveries and collections are as normal in the run-up to Christmas, except for the following dates: 24 December (largely unavailable for most locations); 25 and 26 December, 1 January (no service). Plus, in Scotland, there will also be no delivery or collection on 2 January.
There will also be some disruption to the availability of same-day slots between 18 December and 5 January, when most areas will have limited or no availability. Specifically, same-day orders will not be available in any areas on the following dates: 24–26 December, 31 December, 1 January.
If you do book a same-day slot between 18 December and 5 January, any amends you want to make must be done by 10am on the day of delivery.
We expect that in the week before Christmas, there will be less same-day availability than usual, as these slots will have already been booked up when priority Christmas access opens.
I'm on a Midweek plan – when can I book a Christmas slot?
The closest date to Christmas Day that Midweek plan customers can get a free Christmas slot is Thursday 19 December. You can still book a delivery slot outside your plan when priority access opens but you will have to pay the full slot price. Click+Collect slots will be free on any day of the week, as part of your plan.
If you're concerned about fresh food items, you could place an order for any food that keeps in the cupboard or freezer earlier in the week and pop in-store for the final bits of fresh food and any last-minute buys closer to Christmas.
Can I book multiple orders?
Yes. For example, you can book your Christmas slot when they are released and still continue your weekly shops as normal. Head to ‘My orders’ and select the order you would like to amend. Just remember to check out your order to confirm changes.