Delivery Saver is our subscription-based delivery service, designed to help you reduce the cost of home deliveries for your grocery orders. Once you sign up, any orders you place via Tesco online will be delivered to your home or chosen delivery address, or through our Click+Collect service from your local store. You can do that once a day, every day, as long as your plan is valid.

At final checkout your order will need to total £40 or more. Don’t worry if your order falls below this threshold if there are substitutions, or products are unavailable, you won’t be charged for the delivery. If your order does not meet the minimum spend, you will be charged a minimum basket charge of £4.

After the free trial ends, you will automatically move on to a paid plan of your choice. You will be asked to select this plan when you sign up for the free trial. However, if you change your mind you can switch or cancel your plan any time during your free trial.

The trial allows new customers to try Delivery Saver for a month, including free same-day deliveries and free Click+Collect. If you have previously had a free trial or a paid Delivery Saver plan, then you will not be eligible for the free trial.

Remember, if you don’t save on Delivery Saver at the end of the plan, we’ll give you an e-coupon with the difference.

You also have the option to turn off automatic renewal of your plan. Visit your My Plan page , scroll down to the 'Your renewal' section, select 'Cancel renewal' and follow the steps. You may also contact our customer services team. Please see the ' Contact us ' FAQ section for details.

You can cancel any time during your free trial or within 14 days of starting or renewing a paid plan. If you haven’t placed an order in this time, we’ll provide you with a refund. You can also cancel at any time if there is a material change to the terms and conditions of your plan.

This guarantee relates to your grocery deliveries. When your plan comes to an end, we’ll work out exactly what you’ve saved by being a Delivery Saver customer. We will compare what you paid for your Delivery Saver plan with the delivery charges you would have paid without it. If it turns out you’d have spent less by not being on a plan, we’ll give you a grocery eCoupon for the difference, which we’ll email to you within 21 days of the end of your Delivery Saver plan.

How do I qualify for priority access to Christmas delivery slots? Access to early Christmas slots is set on 25 November. So you must be on an active paid Delivery Saver plan by this date in order to qualify for early access. If you're on a free Delivery Saver trial, the trial must end by 25 November to qualify for early access. If your free trial ends later than this date, you can choose to skip the trial and go straight on to a paid plan by 25 November. To do this, simply go to the My Plan page and select 'Upgrade for priority access'. From there, you can change to a paid plan of your choice. Please see What is the free trial skip? FAQ for more details. If your account has been suspended, it must be reactivated by 25 November to qualify for early access.

What happens when early access opens in the early hours of 27 November? Delivery Saver customers can book any available slot on dates up to 23 December. This access to slots is one week earlier than non-Delivery Saver customers. For most of the UK, our last day of deliveries before Christmas is Monday 23 December, however for some locations close to London we deliver on the Tuesday 24 December too. If you're not in one of these areas, you simply won’t be able to see the slots for 24 December. Early access at Christmas is one of the very popular benefits for Delivery Saver customers and we know that many customers choose to secure a slot as soon as they become available in the early hours of the morning.

What is the free trial skip? The free trial skip is available for new Delivery Saver customers only in the month before Christmas slots open, to help make sure they can qualify for early access. Usually, new customers would have had to sign up to a plan by 25 October, so that when their free trial ends and they move on to a paid plan, they are on the paid plan in time to qualify for early access.

Will deliveries and collections be disrupted over Christmas? For all locations, deliveries and collections are as normal in the run-up to Christmas, except for the following dates: 24 December (largely unavailable for most locations); 25 and 26 December, 1 January (no service). Plus, in Scotland, there will also be no delivery or collection on 2 January. There will also be some disruption to the availability of same-day slots between 18 December and 5 January, when most areas will have limited or no availability. Specifically, same-day orders will not be available in any areas on the following dates: 24–26 December, 31 December, 1 January. If you do book a same-day slot between 18 December and 5 January, any amends you want to make must be done by 10am on the day of delivery. We expect that in the week before Christmas, there will be less same-day availability than usual, as these slots will have already been booked up when priority Christmas access opens.

I'm on a Midweek plan – when can I book a Christmas slot? The closest date to Christmas Day that Midweek plan customers can get a free Christmas slot is Thursday 19 December. You can still book a delivery slot outside your plan when priority access opens but you will have to pay the full slot price. Click+Collect slots will be free on any day of the week, as part of your plan. If you're concerned about fresh food items, you could place an order for any food that keeps in the cupboard or freezer earlier in the week and pop in-store for the final bits of fresh food and any last-minute buys closer to Christmas.