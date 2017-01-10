By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio 75Cl

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Australian Wine
  • This [yellow tail] Pinot Grigio is everything a great wine should be - zesty, fresh and easy to drink.
  • Flavours: apples, pears and passionfruit
  • In the small Australian town of Yenda, the Casella family has been making wine for generations. It is here that [yellow tail] was created with a simple philosophy - to make great wines for everyone to enjoy.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Flavours: apples, pears and passionfruit

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Casella Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Alan Kennett

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in Stainless steel tanks

History

  • Casella Wines sources its fruit from 33 of Australia's 59 premium wine-growing regions, including the Barossa Valley and Coonawarra in South Australia, and Victoria's Mornington Peninsula

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy: with Asian inspired food and your favourite TV show

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,

Return to

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,
  • UK.
  • E: info@casellafamilybrands.com
  • www.yellowtailwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Flavour of wine

3 stars

Just a bit too sweet tasting for me, tried others that are drier in taste

A non-event

2 stars

Yellow Tail makes a good red, but this white is a total non-event. There is nothing about it that distinguishes it as a Pinot Grigio. It is a mediocre, slightly sweet white wine, something that is definitely not a characteristic of this wine variety.

Room for improvement

2 stars

We have drunk better vintages of this wine. The taste is not too wonderful and left a dry after-taste in the morning. There are better Italian Pinot Grigio on the market and e=we cannot recommend this wine

An extremely palatable wine - delicious

5 stars

Have been a Sauvignon Blanc wine (mostly NZ - Marlborough) drinker for years but tasted the Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio a while ago in a local small restaurant and really enjoyed it. Consequently when I see it in a supermarket and it is a reasonable price I buy it and am very happy to do so.

