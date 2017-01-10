Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio 75Cl

Flavour of wine
Just a bit too sweet tasting for me, tried others that are drier in taste
A non-event
Yellow Tail makes a good red, but this white is a total non-event. There is nothing about it that distinguishes it as a Pinot Grigio. It is a mediocre, slightly sweet white wine, something that is definitely not a characteristic of this wine variety.
Room for improvement
We have drunk better vintages of this wine. The taste is not too wonderful and left a dry after-taste in the morning. There are better Italian Pinot Grigio on the market and e=we cannot recommend this wine
An extremely palatable wine - delicious
Have been a Sauvignon Blanc wine (mostly NZ - Marlborough) drinker for years but tasted the Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio a while ago in a local small restaurant and really enjoyed it. Consequently when I see it in a supermarket and it is a reasonable price I buy it and am very happy to do so.