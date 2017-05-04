Tesco Finest Gavi 75Cl

Good value
First time I had bought this wine; I am very pleased with it. Some Gavi, to me, can be a little 'watery' or thin. Not this one. A good strong hit of lime in a full taste. Bought at offer price but think it would be worth the regular cost. Great with seafood and pasta. I will buy again.
Great Gavi
Have had GAVI before but first time for TESCO FINEST !! Wow tried because I like Gavi but this was truly a wonderful surprise. Clean, crisp ,dry , but easy to drink smooth highly recommend and at the price a steal
Excellent
Really good quality dry white wine, a regular purchase, definitely recommend to others
Very easy drinking summer dry white
I love this wine, it is a simple easy drinking dry white wine that is perfect for summer evenings. Goes well with fish, white meat and salads and if you don't finish the bottle (strange I know) it keeps perfectly well in the fridge for tomorrow. A great tasting, easy drinking, great value Gavi
Excellent wine
Hard to believe such a pleasant wine available for such a reasonable price
Easy drinking
This was a first time buy for me. Very pleased to find yet another excellent Italian wine. Fruity and dry, yet very easy to drink. Well done Tesco for finding this one
Gorgeous Gavi
Simply divine. Dry with a depth of a flavour, yet still an easy drinking white.
Fantastic !!
This is now my favourite wine, I tried this for a change from Pino and now am a huge fan, it is dry clear fresh and lovely to drink ice cold on a hot day, I've tried cheaper versions but this Tesco Finest is the best so far. Try it you won't be disappointed.
Vallade Gavi versus Finest Gavi
Finest Gavi is a generally reliable pleasant white wine to drink with fish such as salmon (wild) or sea trout (wild). Vallade Gavi is cheaper and shows it. It is a thin wine with little to commend it above medium dry white wines at half the price.
Good buy
Great value, tasty dry wine, easy to drink on its own. Recommended