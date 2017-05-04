By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Gavi 75Cl

£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy378kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • GAVI DOCG. Produce of Italy
  • Made from premium Cortese grapes from the Gavi region in north west Italy. These local grapes produce a dry, elegant wine distinguished by its crisp white peach and citrus flavours and has a long smooth finish. Serve chilled with roast chicken or oven baked fish.
  • Crisp & dry
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Hydrogen Sulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Region of Origin

Piedmont

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi SpA

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cortese

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are hand-harvested, destemmed and soft-pressed before a cool, slow fermentation. The finished wine is then left on lees for 2 months before blending. A portion of the blend is fermented in oak barrels

History

  • Fratelli Martini was founded in 1947 in the Langhe area. In the 70's the company underwent substantial technological and production development, always focusing and developing indigenous Italian grape varieties. Today 85% of production is exported

Regional Information

  • The Gavi zone comprises 11 communes totalling 1000 hectares. Made from the best Cortese grapes grown on prime hillside vineyards. Part of the crop is late-harvested; lending extra richness to the wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.

Produce of

Produce of Italy, Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italia.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy302kJ / 73kcal378kJ / 91kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

81 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Good value

4 stars

First time I had bought this wine; I am very pleased with it. Some Gavi, to me, can be a little 'watery' or thin. Not this one. A good strong hit of lime in a full taste. Bought at offer price but think it would be worth the regular cost. Great with seafood and pasta. I will buy again.

Great Gavi

5 stars

Have had GAVI before but first time for TESCO FINEST !! Wow tried because I like Gavi but this was truly a wonderful surprise. Clean, crisp ,dry , but easy to drink smooth highly recommend and at the price a steal

Excellent

5 stars

Really good quality dry white wine, a regular purchase, definitely recommend to others

Very easy drinking summer dry white

4 stars

I love this wine, it is a simple easy drinking dry white wine that is perfect for summer evenings. Goes well with fish, white meat and salads and if you don't finish the bottle (strange I know) it keeps perfectly well in the fridge for tomorrow. A great tasting, easy drinking, great value Gavi

Excellent wine

5 stars

Hard to believe such a pleasant wine available for such a reasonable price

Easy drinking

5 stars

This was a first time buy for me. Very pleased to find yet another excellent Italian wine. Fruity and dry, yet very easy to drink. Well done Tesco for finding this one

Gorgeous Gavi

5 stars

Simply divine. Dry with a depth of a flavour, yet still an easy drinking white.

Fantastic !!

5 stars

This is now my favourite wine, I tried this for a change from Pino and now am a huge fan, it is dry clear fresh and lovely to drink ice cold on a hot day, I've tried cheaper versions but this Tesco Finest is the best so far. Try it you won't be disappointed.

Vallade Gavi versus Finest Gavi

1 stars

Finest Gavi is a generally reliable pleasant white wine to drink with fish such as salmon (wild) or sea trout (wild). Vallade Gavi is cheaper and shows it. It is a thin wine with little to commend it above medium dry white wines at half the price.

Good buy

4 stars

Great value, tasty dry wine, easy to drink on its own. Recommended

