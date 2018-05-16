We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pharmacy

Our in-store Pharmacy teams are available to dispense medicines and offer health advice to you and your family

NHS flu jab service

Get an NHS or £11 flu jab* at a Tesco Pharmacy from September 2022. Available to book online now.

Visit our specially trained Pharmacy team in-store

We offer support and free advice on cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and diabetes. T&Cs apply.**

Around 4 in 10 cases of cancer, many heart and circulatory diseases and up to 5 in 10 cases of type 2 diabetes could be prevented

I’m worried about my symptoms

Our Tesco Pharmacists can advise you on the common signs and symptoms of these conditions and can signpost you to get further support and diagnosis

Our Pharmacists are specially trained

Our Tesco Pharmacists (and Pharmacy colleagues) have completed extra training by Cancer Research UK, Diabetes UK and British Heart Foundation to provide information and support on these conditions

Let's Talk

Our Tesco Pharmacists are available for a private and confidential chat in our Pharmacy consultation rooms.

Ask for help

When you’re shopping at Tesco, go to the Pharmacy counter and ask to talk to the Pharmacist. One of our Pharmacy colleagues wearing a ‘Let’s Talk’ badge can also help you.

Where is my nearest ‘Let’s Talk’ Tesco Pharmacy?

We currently offer this service in over 220 pharmacies across England and Wales

NHS electronic prescription service

Use the NHS App to request repeat prescriptions† and send them to your nearest Tesco Pharmacy

Helping you to live heathier

We're working in partnership with 3 leading healthcare charities. Take a look at their advice on how to reduce the risk of serious illness.

Diabetes UK

Discover how to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Diabetes UK

Cancer Research UK

4 in 10 cancers can be prevented – see what you could do

CRUK

British Heart Foundation

Find out the main risk factors of heart and circulatory diseases

BHF

Helping to prevent skin cancer

Tesco is working with Skcin to raise awareness of skin cancer prevention and early detection. Chat to our pharmacy teams for advice and learn more with Skcin.

In-store pharmacy medicines

Get expert healthcare advice from our Pharmacy teams and choose from a range of pharmacy medicines, including larger pack sizes and higher-strength products

Pain relief

Cold and flu

Allergy and hayfever

Kids' medicines

Sleep aids

Women’s health

Men’s health

Pet health

What's available online?

We also have lots of medicines and treatments you can order online

Get better

Relief for pain, cold and flu, indigestion, kids' medicines and more

Shop medicines

Keep well

A great range for vitamins and supplements for the whole family

Shop vitamins

Feel good

Keep your skin healthy with our treatments for dry and irritated skin

Shop medical skincare

Stay active

Sports shakes and on-the-go energy gels and protein bars

Shop sports nutrition

*Eligibility criteria apply. The NHS and Tesco £11 flu jab service are subject to availability, while stocks last. Available 12/09/22 to 31/03/23, in selected stores only. All services are at the discretion of the pharmacist.

*Eligibility criteria apply. The NHS and Tesco £11 flu jab service are subject to availability, while stocks last. Available 12/09/22 to 31/03/23, in selected stores only. All services are at the discretion of the pharmacist.

**Neither the support or advice provided by our Pharmacy team through 'Let's Talk' is intended to provide expert medical or diagnostic advice or substitute for the advice of a physician. Cancer Research UK is a registered charity in England and Wales (1089464), Scotland (SC041666) and the Isle of Man (1103). British Heart Foundation is a registered charity in England and Wales (225971) and in Scotland (SC039426). The British Diabetic Association operating as Diabetes UK, a charity registered in England and Wales (no. 215199) and in Scotland (no. SC039136). Services are subject to availability, in selected stores only excludes Scotland and NI. All services are at the discretion of the pharmacist.

†The electronic prescription service is only available in England.

Hayfever kicking in ?

Relieve the symptoms with out hayfever and allergy range

