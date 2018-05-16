Tesco Pharmacy
Our in-store Pharmacy teams are available to dispense medicines and offer health advice to you and your family
Visit our specially trained Pharmacy team in-store
We offer support and free advice on cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and diabetes. T&Cs apply.**
Around 4 in 10 cases of cancer, many heart and circulatory diseases and up to 5 in 10 cases of type 2 diabetes could be prevented
Where is my nearest ‘Let’s Talk’ Tesco Pharmacy?
We currently offer this service in over 220 pharmacies across England and Wales
Helping you to live heathier
We're working in partnership with 3 leading healthcare charities. Take a look at their advice on how to reduce the risk of serious illness.
In-store pharmacy medicines
Get expert healthcare advice from our Pharmacy teams and choose from a range of pharmacy medicines, including larger pack sizes and higher-strength products
What's available online?
We also have lots of medicines and treatments you can order online
*Eligibility criteria apply. The NHS and Tesco £11 flu jab service are subject to availability, while stocks last. Available 12/09/22 to 31/03/23, in selected stores only. All services are at the discretion of the pharmacist.
**Neither the support or advice provided by our Pharmacy team through 'Let's Talk' is intended to provide expert medical or diagnostic advice or substitute for the advice of a physician. Cancer Research UK is a registered charity in England and Wales (1089464), Scotland (SC041666) and the Isle of Man (1103). British Heart Foundation is a registered charity in England and Wales (225971) and in Scotland (SC039426). The British Diabetic Association operating as Diabetes UK, a charity registered in England and Wales (no. 215199) and in Scotland (no. SC039136). Services are subject to availability, in selected stores only excludes Scotland and NI. All services are at the discretion of the pharmacist.
†The electronic prescription service is only available in England.