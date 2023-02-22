Caparelli Italian Pinot Grigio 75Cl

Very hard getting the top off.
Light and refreshing
Light and refreshing we enjoyed it. Good price too. We would be happy to purchase again.
Good wine and good value for money
For the price I think this wine is very acceptable. I only drink it with meals and really like it. Of course, you can get Pinot Grigio that is smoother than this, but you would have to pay at least twice as much! I love Italian wines, I love this one and I love the price.
Good value for the money
You would not realise that it was a cheaper bottle of wine
Great quality for the price 👍
Dry and crisp, ideal wine to cook with.
All in all, this isn’t a bad wine at all. You get what you pay for and it exceeds expectation. Crisp and refreshing when served ice cold. I ordinarily purchase this wine to ‘cook’ with and sink 3/4 of a bottle stood over the hob, whilst reassuring my husband it is necessary during the current financial climate as it soon spoils once opened. I’m sure it would make it a few days in the fridge if necessary to do so, I’m just not prepared to try it. I’ve never made so many white wine based dishes.
Great wine
Nice wine and great value
Fantastic wine
Excellent wine , lovely and fresh and fruity, fantastic price Love it
Lovely crisp, dry taste at a good price.
A popular wine at a popular price.
A reliable bottle of a popular dry white wine at an affordable price.