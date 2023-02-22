We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Caparelli Italian Pinot Grigio 75Cl

4.3(38)Write a review
image 1 of Caparelli Italian Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£4.75
£4.75/75cl

Low Everyday Price

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
350kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • PINOT GRIGIO DELLE VENEZIE DENOMINAZIONE DI ORIGINE CONTROLLATA. WINE OF ITALY
  • Caparelli Pinot Grigio is made from Pinot Grigio grapes grown in the Veneto and Friuli regions in Northeast Italy. A crisp, refreshing wine with typical flavours of citrus fruit, green apple and a hint of pear. Perfect with chicken, salads or creamy pasta.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A crisp, refreshing wine with typical flavours of citrus fruit, green apple and a hint of pear

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Caviro S.c.a

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested at the end of August by hand and mechanically The grapes are then destemmed and pressed. Fermentation happens at 16-19°C for 10 to 12 days. The wine is then fined on its lees in stainless steel vats.

History

  • Caviro is the leading Italian wine Co-operative, consisting of 34 partner wineries and more than 13,000 wine growers from throughout the leading wine regions of Italy. This wine is blended from a selection of the best local varieties from Sangiovese in Romagna

Regional Information

  • Trentino Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Italy, Bottled in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with chicken, salads or creamy pasta.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy280kJ / 67kcal350kJ / 84kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
38 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Very hard getting the top off.

3 stars

Very hard getting the top off.

Light and refreshing

5 stars

Light and refreshing we enjoyed it. Good price too. We would be happy to purchase again.

Good wine and good value for money

4 stars

For the price I think this wine is very acceptable. I only drink it with meals and really like it. Of course, you can get Pinot Grigio that is smoother than this, but you would have to pay at least twice as much! I love Italian wines, I love this one and I love the price.

Good value for the money

5 stars

You would not realise that it was a cheaper bottle of wine

Great quality for the price 👍

4 stars

Great quality for the price 👍

Dry and crisp, ideal wine to cook with.

4 stars

All in all, this isn’t a bad wine at all. You get what you pay for and it exceeds expectation. Crisp and refreshing when served ice cold. I ordinarily purchase this wine to ‘cook’ with and sink 3/4 of a bottle stood over the hob, whilst reassuring my husband it is necessary during the current financial climate as it soon spoils once opened. I’m sure it would make it a few days in the fridge if necessary to do so, I’m just not prepared to try it. I’ve never made so many white wine based dishes.

Great wine

5 stars

Nice wine and great value

Fantastic wine

5 stars

Excellent wine , lovely and fresh and fruity, fantastic price Love it

Lovely crisp, dry taste at a good price.

4 stars

Lovely crisp, dry taste at a good price.

A popular wine at a popular price.

5 stars

A reliable bottle of a popular dry white wine at an affordable price.

1-10 of 38 reviews

