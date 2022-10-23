Hardys Stamp Chardonnay Semillon 75Cl

Not a brilliant wine, but quite pleasant served fr
Not a brilliant wine, but quite pleasant served from the fridge.
Not too dry , must be throughly chilled to get full flavour, really nice with salad
great value
This blend has the crisp sharpness of Chardonnay but with a smooth aftertaste making it more like a Viognier at three times the price! Great with fish as stated but it can also cope with mild spicy food or enjoy a glass on it's own
Not so keen
Love a Chardonnay but this one didn't do it for me, something not quite right about it although I can't quite place my finger on what that is.
Taste and value great
All Australian hardy wines are of the highest quality and are extremely good value
value
A pleasant refreshing wine of the usual good quality expected from Hardy's and other Australian producers. The price of the offer from Tesco makes it excellent value and well worth the purchase. The label recommends it with 'chicken or salmon' and it is well-suited with other foods such as pasta dishes. PS Tesco it is 'sEmillon'
Lovely wine
As a young wine I thought that it had delightful flavour and a very mild aroma
good value
this is a good value, every day drinkable white wine.
Good wine
This wine is very nice and at a good price too. Really good value
Love this wine.....
This has got to be up there with my very favourite wines.... Would definitely recommend it if you like a nice smooth Chardonnay