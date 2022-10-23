We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hardys Stamp Chardonnay Semillon 75Cl

4(21)Write a review
image 1 of Hardys Stamp Chardonnay Semillon 75Cl

£5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay Semillon
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • Stamp Chardonnay Semillon is a medium-bodied white wine exhibiting fresh citrus and tropical fruit flavours with a creamy texture, delicate oak and a smooth finish - perfect with chicken or salmon.
  • Hardys has been the UK's no. 1 Australian wine producer for over a decade and their wines have earned over 9,000 awards globally since being founded in 1853.
  • Founder Thomas Hardy's pioneering vision and passionate spirit for winemaking is at the heart of each outstanding range of Hardys wines. One of the first wines to ever be exported from Australia, the Hardys Stamp range, showcases our winemakers' blending skills both from diverse regions and grape varieties to produce outstanding, delicious wines.
  • Carbon Trust
  • Carbon Neutral Certified.
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • A medium bodied wine full with flavours of tropical fruits, white peach and citrus. The delicate oak influence gives palate weight while allowing the fruit to show through

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Sémillon

Vinification Details

  • Fermentation in stainless steels to retain freshness.

History

  • Hardys Stamp showcases our winemakers' blending skills, both from diverse regions and grape varieties, to produce outstandingly delicious wines. Stamp is at the heartland of the Hardys brand and one of the most recognised wine ranges

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy 307kJ/74kcal384kJ/92kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
21 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Not a brilliant wine, but quite pleasant served fr

3 stars

Not a brilliant wine, but quite pleasant served from the fridge.

Not too dry , must be throughly chilled to get ful

4 stars

Not too dry , must be throughly chilled to get full flavour, really nice with salad

great value

5 stars

This blend has the crisp sharpness of Chardonnay but with a smooth aftertaste making it more like a Viognier at three times the price! Great with fish as stated but it can also cope with mild spicy food or enjoy a glass on it's own

Not so keen

3 stars

Love a Chardonnay but this one didn't do it for me, something not quite right about it although I can't quite place my finger on what that is.

Taste and value great

4 stars

All Australian hardy wines are of the highest quality and are extremely good value

value

4 stars

A pleasant refreshing wine of the usual good quality expected from Hardy's and other Australian producers. The price of the offer from Tesco makes it excellent value and well worth the purchase. The label recommends it with 'chicken or salmon' and it is well-suited with other foods such as pasta dishes. PS Tesco it is 'sEmillon'

Lovely wine

4 stars

As a young wine I thought that it had delightful flavour and a very mild aroma

good value

4 stars

this is a good value, every day drinkable white wine.

Good wine

4 stars

This wine is very nice and at a good price too. Really good value

Love this wine.....

5 stars

This has got to be up there with my very favourite wines.... Would definitely recommend it if you like a nice smooth Chardonnay

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

