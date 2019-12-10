By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hardys Crest Chardonnay 75Cl

4.5(115)
Hardys Crest Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • Hardys Crest reflects our winemakers dedication to craft quality wines which are proudly marked with the crest of the company.
  • This wine displays citrus and melon flavours, soft creamy texture and subtle oak characters.
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Eggs, Milk, Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Full bodied palate with intense peach and pear flavours, balanced with soft vanilla oak. Creamy mouthfeel with a fresh citrus finish. A well balanced wine, rich and complex wine with a creamy texture

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Light oak influence, matured in stainless steel tanks

History

  • This range of wines was created to honour Sir James, a fourth generation of the Hardys family, and have been expertly crafted by our winemakers to create wines that are rich and full-bodied with good depth of flavour.

Regional Information

  • The Riverland region is a great place to grow quality Chardonnay grapes. The warm summer days and cool nights allow for optimum flavour development.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

115 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Really Awful!!

1 stars

Absolutely awful!! Like heartburn in a bottle! How anybody can rate this muck is beyond me! Has anyone who has left ratings beyond 1 actually had a half decent bottle of wine in their lives? I despair!

brilliant my fave!

5 stars

brilliant my fave!

A great wine even better when on offer always stoc

5 stars

A great wine even better when on offer always stock when it is can't go wrong with it

Value

4 stars

A very good wine at the reduced price of £5.50. That is the bargain I always look for when browsing Tesco Wines.

Good value wine

5 stars

Had this particular wine several times, Avery good everyday wine at a good price

Bargain

4 stars

I have enjoyed this wine at full price in the past so enjoyed it even more when it was on offer. So much so that I bought a 12 bottle case. I am not a wine expert so cannot speak effectively about the flavours etc but I know what I like and this I definitely do. It is a very enjoyable drink, either with food or on its own. I have yet to have a disappointing bottle and would highly recommend it.

Great wine.

5 stars

Had this wine many times and it is always good never had a bad bottle.

Reliable all rounder

3 stars

Not a classic wine but one that is consistently drinkable.

Quaffable

4 stars

Every day wine, smooth and easy on the mouth. Enjoy it always, consistent and delicious. Not, obviously, fine wine but a very acceptable drink that doesn't break the bank.

Great example at great value on offer

5 stars

A decent example of a buttery Chardonnay and a good catch when on offer.

