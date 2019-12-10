Hardys Crest Chardonnay 75Cl

Really Awful!!
Absolutely awful!! Like heartburn in a bottle! How anybody can rate this muck is beyond me! Has anyone who has left ratings beyond 1 actually had a half decent bottle of wine in their lives? I despair!
brilliant my fave!
A great wine even better when on offer always stock when it is can't go wrong with it
Value
A very good wine at the reduced price of £5.50. That is the bargain I always look for when browsing Tesco Wines.
Good value wine
Had this particular wine several times, Avery good everyday wine at a good price
Bargain
I have enjoyed this wine at full price in the past so enjoyed it even more when it was on offer. So much so that I bought a 12 bottle case. I am not a wine expert so cannot speak effectively about the flavours etc but I know what I like and this I definitely do. It is a very enjoyable drink, either with food or on its own. I have yet to have a disappointing bottle and would highly recommend it.
Great wine.
Had this wine many times and it is always good never had a bad bottle.
Reliable all rounder
Not a classic wine but one that is consistently drinkable.
Quaffable
Every day wine, smooth and easy on the mouth. Enjoy it always, consistent and delicious. Not, obviously, fine wine but a very acceptable drink that doesn't break the bank.
Great example at great value on offer
A decent example of a buttery Chardonnay and a good catch when on offer.