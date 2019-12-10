La Vieille Ferme White Wine 750Ml
Product Description
- White French Wine
- Since five generations, Famille Perrin offers all their savoir-faire, their passion and their experience in making the La Vieille Ferme wines.
- Faithful to our family values, these wines are authentic, tasty and balanced. For over 40 years, they have been considered as one of the best value for money wines in the world.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Delicate nose with notes of white flowers and citrus. Well balanced in the mouth, it is fresh, with great vivacity and a hint of bitterness with salty aromas. Nice length.
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.38
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Famille Perrin
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Pierre Perrin
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grenache blanc 40% - Vermentino 30% - Bourboulenc 20% - Ugni blanc 10%
Vinification Details
- The grapes are lightly crushed, then pressed in a pneumatic press, prior to clarification of the must and cool fermentation. The wine remains in stainless steel tanks until the month of January, when the wine is bottled after fining.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- La Vieille Ferme,
- à F84100,
- France.
Return to
- La Vieille Ferme,
- à F84100,
- France.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
