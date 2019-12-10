By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
La Vieille Ferme White Wine 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
La Vieille Ferme White Wine 750Ml
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • Since five generations, Famille Perrin offers all their savoir-faire, their passion and their experience in making the La Vieille Ferme wines.
  • Faithful to our family values, these wines are authentic, tasty and balanced. For over 40 years, they have been considered as one of the best value for money wines in the world.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Delicate nose with notes of white flowers and citrus. Well balanced in the mouth, it is fresh, with great vivacity and a hint of bitterness with salty aromas. Nice length.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Famille Perrin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Pierre Perrin

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache blanc 40% - Vermentino 30% - Bourboulenc 20% - Ugni blanc 10%

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are lightly crushed, then pressed in a pneumatic press, prior to clarification of the must and cool fermentation. The wine remains in stainless steel tanks until the month of January, when the wine is bottled after fining.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • La Vieille Ferme,
  • à F84100,
  • France.

Return to

  • La Vieille Ferme,
  • à F84100,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

