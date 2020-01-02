Hardys Varietal Range Chardonnay 75Cl

disappointed
what a load of rubbish
The wine is top quality
With a famous name such as HARDY you e expect quality .with this excellent Chardonnay that is exactly what you get .I highly recommend this product from TESCO WINE .
crisp
Very clear and crisp. Love it and buy it regularly
A little bit different
A surprisingly good wine for the price ! We find it a little bit different from the norm. It is light and fruity with a crisp but not too sharp finish. Very pleasant summer tipple !
A dry wine
A little on the dry side but this wine was a superb connection with cold ham and i loved its peach flavours
chardonnay
very pleasant, a good drinkable wine. would buy again
Wonderful
Excellent wine I purchase lots of Hardy's wines and particularly like this one Excellent with Summer BAR B QUES and just as nice in front of a flickering fire
Hardy VR Chardonnay.
Very good Chardonnay, comes well up in my estimation, to near the top of the tree for such a cheap wine. A special to have on the table during the Summer.
This wine is acceptable.
Hardy's VR Chardonnay is an acceptable wine in the absence of Hardy's Crest Chardonnay which is my favourite. You could say it is an every day wine and the Hardy's Crest is special. I like Hardy's wines and usually favour them without bothering to look around any more. Tesco Wines Direct is the very best place to purchase from and I have been using them for several years. Great service
A Nice Wine
Typical Hardy's chardonnay with a pleasant bouquet. Certainly one I'd buy again.