By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hardys Varietal Range Chardonnay 75Cl

4(36)Write a review
Hardys Varietal Range Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • Varietal Range.
  • Established in 1853 Hardys in one of Australia's most respected and highly awarded winemakers. The popular Varietal Range wines bring together quality varietal flavours, producing approachable, easy drinking wines of great character.
  • This lively Chardonnay has rich varietal melon and peach flavours and a crisp, dry finish. Released for current drinking and ideal with flavoursome pasta, seafood and chicken dishes.
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Eggs, Milk, Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This lively Chardonnay has rich varietal melon and peach flavours and a crisp, dry finish.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Thomas Hardy & Sons

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Dry

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were picked in the cool of the night in order to retain the freshness of flavour. After this fruit was crushed it was transferred to stainless steel tanks where it underwent a temperature controlled fermentation. A small portion has been exposed to oak, adding another dimension to this wine.

History

  • This is a new range of wines with the focus on classic single grape varieties from Australia.

Regional Information

  • Fruit for this wine was sourced predominantly from the Riverland area.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

36 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

disappointed

1 stars

what a load of rubbish

The wine is top quality

5 stars

With a famous name such as HARDY you e expect quality .with this excellent Chardonnay that is exactly what you get .I highly recommend this product from TESCO WINE .

crisp

5 stars

Very clear and crisp. Love it and buy it regularly

A little bit different

5 stars

A surprisingly good wine for the price ! We find it a little bit different from the norm. It is light and fruity with a crisp but not too sharp finish. Very pleasant summer tipple !

A dry wine

4 stars

A little on the dry side but this wine was a superb connection with cold ham and i loved its peach flavours

chardonnay

4 stars

very pleasant, a good drinkable wine. would buy again

Wonderful

5 stars

Excellent wine I purchase lots of Hardy's wines and particularly like this one Excellent with Summer BAR B QUES and just as nice in front of a flickering fire

Hardy VR Chardonnay.

4 stars

Very good Chardonnay, comes well up in my estimation, to near the top of the tree for such a cheap wine. A special to have on the table during the Summer.

This wine is acceptable.

3 stars

Hardy's VR Chardonnay is an acceptable wine in the absence of Hardy's Crest Chardonnay which is my favourite. You could say it is an every day wine and the Hardy's Crest is special. I like Hardy's wines and usually favour them without bothering to look around any more. Tesco Wines Direct is the very best place to purchase from and I have been using them for several years. Great service

A Nice Wine

4 stars

Typical Hardy's chardonnay with a pleasant bouquet. Certainly one I'd buy again.

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Hardys Varietal Range Merlot 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Hardys Varietal Range Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here