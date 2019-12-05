By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chablis 75Cl

2(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Chablis 75Cl
Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • The region of Chablis lies in north of the Burgundy area, and produces wonderful wines from the Chardonnay grape. This is a fresh, delicate un-oaked wine with apple and citrus flavours and a long, classic mineral finish.
  • Wine of France
  • Crisp & dry
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A crisp wine with apple and citrus flavours and a classic mineral finish.

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Union Des Viticulteurs De Chablis

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Vinification at the winery starts with the reception of musts delivered by our member winegrowers. Both alcoholic and malolactic fermentations happens in tank to retain the fresh fruit character of the wine.

History

  • The vineyards of Chablis are among the oldest in France. Down the centuries and the world over, Chablis' white wines, made from the Chardonnay grape, have acquired extraordinary renown. The unique character of the wines derives from the soil; Kimmeridgian which contains greater levels of mineral-rich clay, as well as the essential marine fossils.

Regional Information

  • Chablis, half way between Paris and Beaune, forms the real gateway to Burgundy's treasure-house of wines. Well-marked 4 seasons : rigorous winter, frost spring, hot summer and autumn which offers conditions of optimal maturity for the grape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • A lovely accompaniment to grilled chicken or fish cakes.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Union des Viticulteurs de Chablis,
  • Chablis,
  • 89800,
  • France.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy 298kJ / 72kcal373kJ / 90kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

