Blossom Hill White Wine 75Cl

Blossom Hill Chardonnay
Having discovered Blossom Hill some years ago it it now the only white wine I drink at home and elsewhere if available. Its excellent flavour, dryish but with an excellent flavour and reasonably priced.
cheap and cheerful.
lovely with ice and an Indian or on it's own.This is my personal favourite that I reach for in every event.
Fruity Califonia
Light, fruity and refreshing and at a very reasonable price. Have had this wine many times and enjoyed it with food and on its own.
Very drinkable
This is a low priced wine that is good value for money. It is light, fruity and a pleasant flavour. Very little body to it but for a summer light wine it is a good choice and I buy it regularly.
Loved it
Lovely easy drinking wine would be great for a summer garden party.
great party wine
Always buy this wine when having guests. It is crisp and fruity and is now a favourite with all my friends. Great value for money.
A good "sipping" wine
we have been drinking Blossom Hill California whit for a number of yeras now and find it to be a very palatable sipping wine, that can be enjoyed at a B-B-Q wit friends or watching tv with family.
Great Value!
A lovely crisp and refreshing wine at very good value for money.
Its tastes exactly as it is described on the bottl
We found this to be a delightful white wine, not too dry and not too sweet, just right for us.
does what it says on the tin
good all rounder. crisp and fruity will be liked by all