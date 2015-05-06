By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blossom Hill White Wine 75Cl

4.5(11)Write a review
Blossom Hill White Wine 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Californian Wine
  • Expertly blended from the juiciest grapes of California's sun-drenched vineyards. This crisp, fruity white is bursting with luscious melon flavours, delivering an elegant, fruity finish. Perfect for sharing on any occasion.
  • Wine of California, USA
  • Crispy & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The crisp fruity wine has aromas of citrus, melon and apples with a round ripe finish. Complements a variety of foods, especially grilled poultry and seafood as well as pasta or light vegetable dishes.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Treasury Wine Estates

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marty Spate

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

3

Grape Variety

Colombard, Chenin Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Traditional white wine Vinification method

History

  • Blossom Hill was created only 30 years ago, and has become the darling of the wine drinking public, with its distinctive floral label, and easy-drinking, fruity styles.

Regional Information

  • This wine is produced in California, USA.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of USA

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • DOI S.p.A.,
  • IT-CN5680,
  • S.Vittoria d'Alba,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS.

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS.
  • blossomhill.com
  • Great Britain Consumer Careline 0845 6014558

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Blossom Hill Chardonnay

5 stars

Having discovered Blossom Hill some years ago it it now the only white wine I drink at home and elsewhere if available. Its excellent flavour, dryish but with an excellent flavour and reasonably priced.

cheap and cheerful.

5 stars

lovely with ice and an Indian or on it's own.This is my personal favourite that I reach for in every event.

Fruity Califonia

3 stars

Light, fruity and refreshing and at a very reasonable price. Have had this wine many times and enjoyed it with food and on its own.

Very drinkable

4 stars

This is a low priced wine that is good value for money. It is light, fruity and a pleasant flavour. Very little body to it but for a summer light wine it is a good choice and I buy it regularly.

Loved it

5 stars

Lovely easy drinking wine would be great for a summer garden party.

great party wine

4 stars

Always buy this wine when having guests. It is crisp and fruity and is now a favourite with all my friends. Great value for money.

A good "sipping" wine

4 stars

we have been drinking Blossom Hill California whit for a number of yeras now and find it to be a very palatable sipping wine, that can be enjoyed at a B-B-Q wit friends or watching tv with family.

Great Value!

4 stars

A lovely crisp and refreshing wine at very good value for money.

Its tastes exactly as it is described on the bottl

4 stars

We found this to be a delightful white wine, not too dry and not too sweet, just right for us.

does what it says on the tin

5 stars

good all rounder. crisp and fruity will be liked by all

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Blossom Hill Red Wine 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Blossom Hill Rose 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here