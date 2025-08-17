Bank holiday must-haves
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Top picks for you this week
Better than half price on school stationery
Get ahead for the new term with top-of-the-class deals
Get ready for back to school
From shirts and trousers to cardigans and dresses, we've got them covered for the new school term
Taste the Med with Tesco Finest
Enjoy sunshine flavours with Finest tapas-style picky bits. Choose 5 for £12 online or 3 for £8 in-store.
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Inspiration from our sellers
Home sweet home
Give your house a summer refresh with up to 25% off selected furniture from our online sellers
It's the little things
Effortlessly elevate your home with up to 40% off selected home accessories
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More ways to shop and save
Elevate your summer with Tesco Mobile
Up to £100 worth of Clubcard points on selected handsets, doubled in value with our Reward Partners*
Your chance to win a share of 1 million Clubcard points
Get RAC cover between 3-31 August and you could be one of ten lucky winners**
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Discover more from Tesco
Read August's edition
Get inspired with this month's Tesco magazine, from prep-ahead holiday dishes to easy ice cream recipes
Save on deliveries
You could save £176 on delivery, Click+Collect and collection charges with Delivery Saver††
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We're here to help
Tesco's Health Charity partnership
Donate and help the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK's life-saving work
Kids eat free every day of the week
This summer, kids can enjoy a free meal with any adult purchase in The Café seven days a week‡‡
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Even more to explore
Tesco Travel Money
Buy your Travel Money online or from our in-store Bureaux. Provided by Travelex.
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*Offer is live between the 13/7/26 to the 6/09/26. Clubcard and 36‑month credit agreement required.Please find full terms and conditions at - https://www.tescomobile.com/content/dam/tesco-mobile/terms-and-conditions/promotions/Clubcard_Points_Promotion_AU_Terms_PP4_2026.pdf
**T&Cs apply. Please find full terms and conditions at tesco.com/clubcard/vouchers/rac-breakdown-cover/UK-009599.prd
†Fees apply. Delivery times range from 20-60 minutes. Selected areas only. Pricing specific to Whoosh. See tesco.com/whoosh
††Based on one weekly £5 slot compared to a 12-month Anytime plan
‡New policies only. The offer excludes the Channel Islands and Isle of Man. If you cancel your policy in the first 90 days you will not collect the Clubcard points. Not to be used with any other offer. The Clubcard must be in the same household as the main policyholder. Clubcard points will be added to the Clubcard statement within 90 to 180 days of buying the policy.
‡‡One free Kids' Hot Meal Deal, Kids' Breakfast or Kids' Pick ‘N’ Mix Deal per any adult item purchased in The Café for dine-in only, a child must be present. Clubcard/app required. Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, Wales, and The Coffee Shop: 25/06/26–01/09/26 (includes weekends). Offer is subject to availability and kids' meals may vary in Cafés. Kids' Pick ‘N’ Mix Deal may be the only option available in some Cafés, this consists of 1 sandwich, 1 drink, 1 fruit item, and a choice of 2 snacks. Cannot be used with other promotions, vouchers or rewards. The Café has the right to withdraw or amend the offer.