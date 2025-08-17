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Bank holiday must-haves

Grilling it

Get fired up for summer get-togethers with 2 for £8 Fire Pit mains

Shop Fire Pit

Summer of savings

Make the most of the long weekend with celebration must-haves

Shop top picks

Bank Holiday Sale

Stacks of prices, slashed. Celebrate summer savings with up to 40% off in our bank holiday bonanza.

Shop and save

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Top picks for you this week

Better than half price on school stationery

Get ahead for the new term with top-of-the-class deals

Shop Back to School

Get ready for back to school

From shirts and trousers to cardigans and dresses, we've got them covered for the new school term

Shop F&F

Taste the Med with Tesco Finest

Enjoy sunshine flavours with Finest tapas-style picky bits. Choose 5 for £12 online or 3 for £8 in-store.

Taste the Finest

New stock on the block

Keep up to date with our latest products and new releases

Explore new and trending

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Inspiration from our sellers

Home sweet home

Give your house a summer refresh with up to 25% off selected furniture from our online sellers

Shop now

It's the little things

Effortlessly elevate your home with up to 40% off selected home accessories

Shop Marketplace

Upgrade your summer set-up

Host with the most with up to 40% off selected garden furniture from our online sellers

Shop now

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More ways to shop and save

Elevate your summer with Tesco Mobile

Up to £100 worth of Clubcard points on selected handsets, doubled in value with our Reward Partners*

Shop Tesco Mobile

Your chance to win a share of 1 million Clubcard points

Get RAC cover between 3-31 August and you could be one of ten lucky winners**

Find out more

Dinner rush?

From cupboard classics to simple suppers, get it delivered from as little as 20 mins with Whoosh†

Book a Whoosh slot

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Discover more from Tesco

Read August's edition

Get inspired with this month's Tesco magazine, from prep-ahead holiday dishes to easy ice cream recipes

Find out more

Save on deliveries

You could save £176 on delivery, Click+Collect and collection charges with Delivery Saver††

See plans

£40 in Clubcard points with Tesco Pet Insurance

Buy direct using code PAWESOME40 by 30/11/26. Excludes comparison sites. Max 3 pets. T&Cs apply. Underwritten by Pinnacle Insurance Ltd.‡

Get your quote

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Shop by brand

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We're here to help

Tesco's Health Charity partnership

Donate and help the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK's life-saving work

Find out more

Kids eat free every day of the week

This summer, kids can enjoy a free meal with any adult purchase in The Café seven days a week‡‡

Find a Tesco Cafe

A little help makes a big difference

We’re committed to helping customers, colleagues, communities, and the planet

Every Little Helps

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Even more to explore

Tesco Bank

Discover a range of products and services to suit your budget and needs

Visit Tesco Bank

Tesco Insurance

Cover for the things that matter to you, all in one place

Visit Tesco Insurance

Tesco Travel Money

Buy your Travel Money online or from our in-store Bureaux. Provided by Travelex.

Shop Travel Money

e-gift cards

Get the perfect present in just a few taps with e-gift cards from Tesco and your favourite big brands. T&Cs apply.

Shop e-gift cards

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*Offer is live between the 13/7/26 to the 6/09/26. Clubcard and 36‑month credit agreement required.Please find full terms and conditions at - https://www.tescomobile.com/content/dam/tesco-mobile/terms-and-conditions/promotions/Clubcard_Points_Promotion_AU_Terms_PP4_2026.pdf

**T&Cs apply. Please find full terms and conditions at tesco.com/clubcard/vouchers/rac-breakdown-cover/UK-009599.prd

†Fees apply. Delivery times range from 20-60 minutes. Selected areas only. Pricing specific to Whoosh. See tesco.com/whoosh

††Based on one weekly £5 slot compared to a 12-month Anytime plan

‡New policies only. The offer excludes the Channel Islands and Isle of Man. If you cancel your policy in the first 90 days you will not collect the Clubcard points. Not to be used with any other offer. The Clubcard must be in the same household as the main policyholder. Clubcard points will be added to the Clubcard statement within 90 to 180 days of buying the policy.

‡‡One free Kids' Hot Meal Deal, Kids' Breakfast or Kids' Pick ‘N’ Mix Deal per any adult item purchased in The Café for dine-in only, a child must be present. Clubcard/app required. Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, Wales, and The Coffee Shop: 25/06/26–01/09/26 (includes weekends). Offer is subject to availability and kids' meals may vary in Cafés. Kids' Pick ‘N’ Mix Deal may be the only option available in some Cafés, this consists of 1 sandwich, 1 drink, 1 fruit item, and a choice of 2 snacks. Cannot be used with other promotions, vouchers or rewards. The Café has the right to withdraw or amend the offer.