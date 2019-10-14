Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc/Px 75Cl

You must try this wine!
Very tasty, and even better than the New Zealand wines we have recently been drinking. Not only a great wine the Isla Negra is also very cheap.
Crisp and full of flavour
Lovely crisp wine, great grapefruit taste as it flows over tongue then on swallowing the lime and gooseberry show themselves. Chilean wine is so good
Excellent value house wine
Excellent value house wine for everyday drinking.
Thin and watery tasting
This wine tastes thin and watery and has no body to it. I would not buy it again.
Love this wine
One of my favourite wines, in fact my very favourite Sauvignon Blanc
Good value
For the price this a very nice everyday wine . Enjoy !
Our House White
We have been enjoying this great product for many years and introduced our family and friends to it at our At Home evenings. Very fulsome flavour and depth.
Don't buy it, leave it all for me !
I just love this wine for every day drinking, apparently it isn't to every ones taste but I find it very enjoyable and it is consistently good.
Fresh & Fruity
Nice easy drinking wine. Fresh flavours complimenting chicken, fish or pasta. Nice to drink on its own but very welled chilled.
a very crisp fresh dry wine
this wine is very pleasant fresh crisp and dry with elder flower aromas nice to drink with most but especially nice with chicken and pasta dishes, Good value for your money too.