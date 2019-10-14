By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc/Px 75Cl

4(192)Write a review
image 1 of Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc/Px 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White Chilean Wine
  • Carbon Neutral Certified delivery
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Isla Negra is a seaside village, famous for the artists and writers who come to be inspired by the coast and the mystical landscape. Our wines capture the charms and characteristics of this unique setting, all in one bottle.
  • Aromas and flavours of grapefruit, lime and gooseberry combine in this Sauvignon Blanc/Pedro Ximenez. Perfect for drinking with seafood and salads.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas and flavours of grapefruit, lime and gooseberry combine in this Sauvignon Blanc/Pedro Ximenez

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

CYT UK

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, White Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • Fermentation in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • Our wines are inspired by the pretty Chilean seaside village of Isla Negra; its colourful landscape, creative community, and breathtaking views of the ocean. This is a place filled with romance, creativity and adventure. Who doesn't dream of days spent on the coast? Discovering a hidden cove and watching the sun go down with loved ones. Taking a boat trip across the ocean and making memories to last a lifetime. Foraging for shellfish and cooking delicious, fresh meals for your friends

Regional Information

  • Soil Alluvial and colluvial. Good permeable soils with medium organic matter content. Climate Mediterranean Viticulture practices Vertical trellis system

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Produced in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • V.C.S. S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Sur,
  • Of 2101,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.
  • www.myislanegra.co.uk

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

192 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

You must try this wine!

5 stars

Very tasty, and even better than the New Zealand wines we have recently been drinking. Not only a great wine the Isla Negra is also very cheap.

Crisp and full of flavour

5 stars

Lovely crisp wine, great grapefruit taste as it flows over tongue then on swallowing the lime and gooseberry show themselves. Chilean wine is so good

Excellent value house wine

5 stars

Excellent value house wine for everyday drinking.

Thin and watery tasting

2 stars

This wine tastes thin and watery and has no body to it. I would not buy it again.

Love this wine

5 stars

One of my favourite wines, in fact my very favourite Sauvignon Blanc

Good value

4 stars

For the price this a very nice everyday wine . Enjoy !

Our House White

5 stars

We have been enjoying this great product for many years and introduced our family and friends to it at our At Home evenings. Very fulsome flavour and depth.

Don't buy it, leave it all for me !

4 stars

I just love this wine for every day drinking, apparently it isn't to every ones taste but I find it very enjoyable and it is consistently good.

Fresh & Fruity

4 stars

Nice easy drinking wine. Fresh flavours complimenting chicken, fish or pasta. Nice to drink on its own but very welled chilled.

a very crisp fresh dry wine

5 stars

this wine is very pleasant fresh crisp and dry with elder flower aromas nice to drink with most but especially nice with chicken and pasta dishes, Good value for your money too.

1-10 of 192 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Isla Negra Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Mountain Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here