Tesco Finest Monteforte Pinot Grigio 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Finest Monteforte Pinot Grigio 75Cl
£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy379kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 303kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio DOC Venezie Product of Italy.
  • A rich and elegant wine from the ripest grapes grown in Cantina di Monteforte's best vineyards. It has complex flavours of classic crisp pear, citrus and white stone fruit with a long, smooth finish typical of high quality Pinot Grigio. Match with creamy, white meat dishes such as carbonara or chicken parmigiana.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Characterful aromas with slight hints of white stone, crisp pear and citrus. The wine has great intensity and balance typical of a high quality Pinot Grigio. There is an impressive finish with zesty acidity and freshness.

Region of Origin

Venezie

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Cantina Di Monteforte

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Gaetano Tobin

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Fresh & fruity

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were hand harvested and chilled on the way to the press. The juice was naturally settled and fermented at low temperatures to help preserve the fresh fruit character of the grapes. The wine was the held in temperature controlled stainless steel before bottling.

History

  • The 2016 harvest has shown many similarities with 2015, with a cold winter and abundant rainfalls. The beginning of the growing season has been characterised by the alternation of dry and rainy periods and it has allowed the perfect development of the vines. The following hot and dry summer led to an abundant harvest with healthy grapes.

Regional Information

  • The fruit for this wine is grown in special, selected old vineyards with excellent south-east exposure, where growers have reduced their yields quite considerably to produce excellent quality fruit.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Cantina Di Monteforte,
  • D'Alpone 37032,
  • Italy.
  • Tesco Store Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Store Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy303kJ / 73kcal379kJ / 91kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great, easy drinker

5 stars

Light, easy drinker. Good Pinot Grigio, delicious subtle flavours, easy to drink and enjoy on a warm, sunny day.

