Isla Negra Chardonnay/Px 75Cl

Awful!!!
If you run out of vinegar for your fish and chips, this would make an excellent substitute!!! Yuk!!!
Wouldn't buy again
Like drinking apple juice!
Very tasty
I liked the Isla Negra Reserva because it has a brilliant taste, it goes down very well with anything you eat. The price is reasonable and yes I will be buying it again.
special buy for easter weekend
very reasonable price for a pleasent aromatic wine. better than some i have purchased at far higher cost
A well-rounded, easy-drinking Chardonnay
This is probably the best low-priced Chardonnay that the Chilean producer Cono Sur have on the market - better than the Chardonnay under their own name label (though I love the Cono Sur Viognier). Tesco seems to have settled on £5 per bottle, which is tremendous value for money. This vintage is a very refreshing, inexpensive wine - flavours aren't complex but a lot of body in each mouthful and a decent finish. I was happy to order a case.
Best Chardonnay I've ever tasted.
I was a ros'e wine drinker until I received this wine as a gift. I love it.
Very drinkable
For around £5 (OR LESS) a bottle it's a very pleasant tipple. Never going to get the critics or wine snobs in a lather but very decent for the price.
Good value for price
Excellent value and will continue to purchase at current price
Nice, easy to drink Chardonnay
This is a nice chardonnay in the lower price range. Both my wife and I enjoyed it on it's own in the evening post-meal.
The wine is good value for the price
We like a dry white wine and find this wine soft to the pallet and ideal for drinking as an "everyday wine"