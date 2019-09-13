By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Isla Negra Chardonnay/Px 75Cl

4(165)Write a review
image 1 of Isla Negra Chardonnay/Px 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Chilean Wine
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • The flavours of ripe apple, pear and pineapple in this Chardonnay/Pedro Ximerez pair perfectly with seafood and risottos.
  • Isla Negra is a seaside village, famous for the artists and writers who come to be inspired by the coast and the mystical landscape. Our wines capture the charms and characteristics of this unique setting, all in one bottle.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Inspired by coast
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The flavours of ripe apple, pear and pineapple in this Chardonnay/Pedro Ximerez

Region of Origin

Limari Valley

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cecilia Padilla

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Winery Viña Cono Sur / Chimbarongo Destemmed Yes 100% Maceration Yes 100% Temperature 8°C 4 Days Yeast strain Fermivin PDM Fermentation 15-18 Days Temperature 15-17°C Type Vessel Stainless steal Malolactic Yes 100%

History

  • Our wines are inspired by the pretty Chilean seaside village of Isla Negra; its colourful landscape, creative community, and breathtaking views of the ocean. This is a place filled with romance, creativity and adventure. Who doesn't dream of days spent on the coast? Discovering a hidden cove and watching the sun go down with loved ones. Taking a boat trip across the ocean and making memories to last a lifetime. Foraging for shellfish and cooking delicious, fresh meals for your friends

Regional Information

  • Vineyard Origin Appellation Central Valley and Limarí Valley Soil Alluvial and colluvial. Good permeable soils with medium organic matter content. Climate Mediterranean Viticulture practices Vertical trellis system

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Produced in Chile

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • V.C.S. S.A.,
  • Neuva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte of. 1901,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • www.myislanegra.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

165 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful!!!

1 stars

If you run out of vinegar for your fish and chips, this would make an excellent substitute!!! Yuk!!!

Wouldn't buy again

2 stars

Like drinking apple juice!

Very tasty

5 stars

I liked the Isla Negra Reserva because it has a brilliant taste, it goes down very well with anything you eat. The price is reasonable and yes I will be buying it again.

special buy for easter weekend

4 stars

very reasonable price for a pleasent aromatic wine. better than some i have purchased at far higher cost

A well-rounded, easy-drinking Chardonnay

4 stars

This is probably the best low-priced Chardonnay that the Chilean producer Cono Sur have on the market - better than the Chardonnay under their own name label (though I love the Cono Sur Viognier). Tesco seems to have settled on £5 per bottle, which is tremendous value for money. This vintage is a very refreshing, inexpensive wine - flavours aren't complex but a lot of body in each mouthful and a decent finish. I was happy to order a case.

Best Chardonnay I've ever tasted.

5 stars

I was a ros'e wine drinker until I received this wine as a gift. I love it.

Very drinkable

4 stars

For around £5 (OR LESS) a bottle it's a very pleasant tipple. Never going to get the critics or wine snobs in a lather but very decent for the price.

Good value for price

5 stars

Excellent value and will continue to purchase at current price

Nice, easy to drink Chardonnay

4 stars

This is a nice chardonnay in the lower price range. Both my wife and I enjoyed it on it's own in the evening post-meal.

The wine is good value for the price

4 stars

We like a dry white wine and find this wine soft to the pallet and ideal for drinking as an "everyday wine"

1-10 of 165 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

