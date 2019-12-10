By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graham Norton's Own Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4.5(15)
Graham Norton's Own Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
  • Check out Graham's Winemaking at invivowines.com/gn8
  • Single vineyards were sampled, flavours were fused, rules were bent and Souther Hemisphere Sauvignon Blanc Invivo Wines once more met Norton Hemisphere Brilliance at a secret blending session to create this, Graham Norton's Own 2018 Sauvignon Blanc.
  • "What a stunning, complex vintage! I do hope you find this as enjoyable to drink as I did to blend. Cheers!"
  • Graham Norton, Chief Winemaker, London, July 2018
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Graham Norton - Awarded 5 Gold Medals & 50 Accolades since 2015
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1740,
  • UK.
  • Produced by:
  • Invivo Wines,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.
  • invivowines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

15 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

This is a wonderful Sauvignon blanc. Really love

5 stars

This is a wonderful Sauvignon blanc. Really love it!

Deliciously, wowaboulous moorish.

5 stars

Bought this wine when on special offer, like to try different wines and was so pleased I chose this one. A lovely smooth wine, lovely flavour easy to drink either on its own with special friends or with a delicate fish dinner. Certainly recommend, especially when on offer!!

Avoid

1 stars

Indifferent cheap plonk peddled by a celeb...so sad!

Very much worth a buy

5 stars

My partner brought this for me a couple of nights ago, knowing that I am a lover of the Marlborough region and I certainly wasn't disappointed at all. He got it as a mid week treat from me. It was also the fact there was a picture of Graham on it, that made us both chuckle. A lovely bottle of wine.

Go For It

5 stars

i bought this when it was offer,thought i would give it go. well done,its fresh,crispy,would i buy it when its not on a promotion?yes.this is soooooo nice.

Excellent tasting wine at great value thank you GN

5 stars

Excellent tasting wine at great value thank you GN

mud house is better

2 stars

really awful thin and metallic

A classic Sauvignon and great value!

5 stars

Great Marlborough Sauvignon. Complex, classic and great value!

Great SB

5 stars

This is a rarely nice SB which can be equally good with or without food

Wonderful

5 stars

Long a SB fan, this is my firm favourite. Stronger then many it really hits the spot. Discovered in Cork so most appropriate.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

