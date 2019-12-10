Graham Norton's Own Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

This is a wonderful Sauvignon blanc. Really love
This is a wonderful Sauvignon blanc. Really love it!
Deliciously, wowaboulous moorish.
Bought this wine when on special offer, like to try different wines and was so pleased I chose this one. A lovely smooth wine, lovely flavour easy to drink either on its own with special friends or with a delicate fish dinner. Certainly recommend, especially when on offer!!
Avoid
Indifferent cheap plonk peddled by a celeb...so sad!
Very much worth a buy
My partner brought this for me a couple of nights ago, knowing that I am a lover of the Marlborough region and I certainly wasn't disappointed at all. He got it as a mid week treat from me. It was also the fact there was a picture of Graham on it, that made us both chuckle. A lovely bottle of wine.
Go For It
i bought this when it was offer,thought i would give it go. well done,its fresh,crispy,would i buy it when its not on a promotion?yes.this is soooooo nice.
Excellent tasting wine at great value thank you GN
mud house is better
really awful thin and metallic
A classic Sauvignon and great value!
Great Marlborough Sauvignon. Complex, classic and great value!
Great SB
This is a rarely nice SB which can be equally good with or without food
Wonderful
Long a SB fan, this is my firm favourite. Stronger then many it really hits the spot. Discovered in Cork so most appropriate.