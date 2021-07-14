Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
Filter by:
- Clubcard Price
Showing 1-24 of 362 items
Loading more items...Show 24 more
Sort and filter
Clear filters
Filter by
Filter by: Filter by
Filter byCATEGORY
- Fresh Food(664)
- Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips(664)
- Ham Slices(59)
- Pork & Bacon Slices(11)
- Beef Slices(14)
- Chicken & Turkey Slices(23)
- Cooked Chicken & Meat Pieces(61)
- Chorizo, Salami & Continental Meats(124)
- Frankfurters, Hotdogs & Sausage(14)
- Meat Snacks(44)
- Deli Counter(25)
- Selections & Platters(23)
- Sharing Plates Mix & Match For £8(17)
- Pate(19)
- Olives, Antipasti & Tapas(98)
- Olives & Antipasti 2 For £4(27)
- Houmous & Dips(73)
- Dips 2 For £2(19)
- Sandwich Fillers(13)
- Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips(664)