Tesco Spicy Sliced Chorizo 80G

Tasty and good quality
Tasty and good quality
Tasty
My sons love this chorizo, they add it to salad, burgers, scrambled eggs ! You name it they will add it for the extra zing it brings and all they have to do is open the packet and layer it on.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1524kJ / 367kcal
Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika (2%), Dextrose, Garlic (0.2%), Cayenne Pepper (0.2%), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.
Prepared from 123g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in Spain, using pork from the EU
4 Servings
Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
80g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1524kJ / 367kcal
|305kJ / 73kcal
|Fat
|29.1g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|10.6g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|22.4g
|4.5g
|Salt
|3.1g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 4.5 stars
Help other customers like you
Tasty and good quality
My sons love this chorizo, they add it to salad, burgers, scrambled eggs ! You name it they will add it for the extra zing it brings and all they have to do is open the packet and layer it on.