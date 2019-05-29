By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spicy Sliced Chorizo 80G

Tesco Spicy Sliced Chorizo 80G
£ 1.00
£1.25/100g
4 slices
  • Energy305kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1524kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • Spicy cured pork sausage flavoured with smoked paprika, garlic and cayenne pepper.
  • Made in Spain Selected cuts of pork seasoned and cured with cayenne for a spicy kick Our chorizo is made by a family run business in the Spanish foothills of the Pyrennees. Together we work with trusted farms using selected cuts of pork. These cuts are then dry cured for just the right amount of time to allow the full flavour of the chorizo to develop.
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika (2%), Dextrose, Garlic (0.2%), Cayenne Pepper (0.2%), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.

Prepared from 123g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1524kJ / 367kcal305kJ / 73kcal
Fat29.1g5.8g
Saturates10.6g2.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g0.6g
Sugars2.4g0.5g
Fibre1.9g0.4g
Protein22.4g4.5g
Salt3.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Tasty and good quality

4 stars

Tasty and good quality

Tasty

5 stars

My sons love this chorizo, they add it to salad, burgers, scrambled eggs ! You name it they will add it for the extra zing it brings and all they have to do is open the packet and layer it on.

