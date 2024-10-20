Filters
Filter by
Tesco and Marketplace products
Marketplace products are sold and sent by our partners and don't come in your grocery order.
Categories
Brands
Lifestyle and dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru. Find out more about each filter
Finest Cooked Meat
- Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
- Ham
- Pork & Sausage Slices
- Beef Slices
- Chicken & Turkey Slices
- Cooked Chicken
- Deli Counter
- Chorizo, Salami & Continental Meats
- Pate
- Finest Cooked Meat
- Frankfurters, Hotdogs & Sausage
- Meat Snacks
- Sharing Plates
- Selections & Platters
- Olives & Antipasti 2 For £5
- Olives, Antipasti & Tapas
- Houmous & Dips
- Sandwich Fillers
- Finest Picnic & Sharing 3 for £8