Tesco Cheese & Chive Dip 200G

Tesco Cheese & Chive Dip 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1127kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • A mayonnaise dip with Vintage Cheddar cheese, mature Cheddar cheese and chives.
  • Vintage cheddar
  • Vintage cheddar mixed with mayonnaise, soured cream and chives
  • No artificial preservatives or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Soured Cream (Milk), Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (5%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Chive (1%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Potato Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Drained weight

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (50g)
Energy1127kJ / 273kcal563kJ / 136kcal
Fat25.7g12.9g
Saturates5.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate6.6g3.3g
Sugars1.2g0.6g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein3.7g1.9g
Salt1.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Omg lovley

5 stars

Love this absolutely tastes fantastic

