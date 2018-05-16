Tesco Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 125G

- Energy134kJ 32kcal2%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 515kJ / 122kcal
Product Description
- Wafer thin sliced, cured and cooked honey roast reformed ham with added water.
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Honey (4.5%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
approx. 5 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (26g)
|Energy
|515kJ / 122kcal
|134kJ / 32kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|20.3g
|5.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
