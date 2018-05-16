By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 125G
£ 1.10
£0.88/100g
2 slices
  • Energy134kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 515kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Wafer thin sliced, cured and cooked honey roast reformed ham with added water.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Honey (4.5%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

approx. 5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (26g)
Energy515kJ / 122kcal134kJ / 32kcal
Fat2.8g0.7g
Saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate3.4g0.9g
Sugars3.4g0.9g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein20.3g5.3g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Wafer Thin Roast Chicken 125G

£ 1.10
£0.88/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Chicken 125G

£ 0.90
£0.72/100g

Eastman's Corned Beef 150G

£ 1.20
£0.80/100g

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here