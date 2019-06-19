By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Reduced Fat Sour Cream & Chive Dip 200G

Tesco Reduced Fat Sour Cream & Chive Dip 200G
£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pot
  • Energy291kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • A reduced fat soured cream and mayonnaise dip with chive.
  • Creamy & cooling
  • Soured cream and fromage frais mixed with chopped chives
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reduced Fat Soured Cream (Milk) (44%), Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Yogurt (Milk), Fromage Frais (Milk), Onion, Water, Chive (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (50g)
Energy583kJ / 140kcal291kJ / 70kcal
Fat10.7g5.4g
Saturates3.8g1.9g
Carbohydrate6.9g3.5g
Sugars3.3g1.7g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein3.8g1.9g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Contains 30% less fat than Tesco Soured Cream & Chive Dip.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

