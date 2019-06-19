By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sour Cream & Chive Dip 200G

Tesco Sour Cream & Chive Dip 200G
£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

1/4 of a pot
  • Energy477kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • A soured cream and mayonnaise dip with chive.
  • Creamy & cooling
  • Soured cream mixed with chopped chives
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Soured Cream (Milk) (56%), Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Onion, Chive (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (50g)
Energy954kJ / 231kcal477kJ / 116kcal
Fat22.0g11.0g
Saturates8.2g4.1g
Carbohydrate6.1g3.1g
Sugars2.3g1.2g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein2.1g1.1g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

It goes with anything savoury 😋

5 stars

It is most delicious😋We buy it all the time💕It goes with anything savoury🥗We can't get enough of it🍅🥒💞 Thank you, Tesco's delivery 😃

