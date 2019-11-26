By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 14 Month Parma Ham 78G

£ 2.65
£3.40/100g
2 slices
  • Energy265kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced Parma ham.
  • Parma ham is made with whole Italian pork leg and sea salt for a sweet and delicate flavour. Expertly salted and traditionally dry cured in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver authentic Italian products.
  • Whole Italian pork leg delicately seasoned for a sweet rich flavour.
  • Pack size: 78g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Leg, Sea Salt.

Prepared from 140g of Pork per 100g of Parma ham.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

78g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (26g)
Energy1019kJ / 244kcal265kJ / 63kcal
Fat15.0g3.9g
Saturates5.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.1g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.0g7.0g
Salt4.5g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Try this you won't regret it

4 stars

Love the flavour sliced to the purfect measure, goes well with cheese, ham, Grape and wine.

