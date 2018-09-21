By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sliced Chorizo Sausage 150G

Tesco Sliced Chorizo Sausage 150G
£ 1.70
£1.14/100g
6 slices
  • Energy480kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1600kJ / 386kcal

Product Description

  • Cured pork sausage with smoked paprika and garlic.
  • Made in Spain Selected cuts of pork spiced and cured with smoked paprika and garlic Our chorizo is made by a family run business in the Spanish foothills of the Pyrennees. Together we work with trusted farms using selected cuts of pork. These cuts are then dry cured for just the right amount of time to allow the full flavour of the chorizo to develop.
  Made in Spain Selected cuts of pork spiced and cured with smoked paprika and garlic Our chorizo is made by a family run business in the Spanish foothills of the Pyrennees. Together we work with trusted farms using selected cuts of pork. These cuts are then dry cured for just the right amount of time to allow the full flavour of the chorizo to develop.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika (2%), Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.

Prepared from 123g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1600kJ / 386kcal480kJ / 116kcal
Fat31.6g9.5g
Saturates11.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.4g
Sugars0.9g0.3g
Fibre1.7g0.5g
Protein23.5g7.0g
Salt3.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Loved by all the family

5 stars

Really good for a tasty sandwich, wrap or a quick lunch with pasta or in an omelette - the kids just love it!

