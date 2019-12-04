By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast Sliced Chicken Breast 180G

Tesco Roast Sliced Chicken Breast 180G
£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy437kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, seasoned, cooked and roasted chicken breast fillet pieces.
  • Oven Roasted Chicken breast fillets, roasted for flavour and thickly sliced
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast (98%), Cornflour, Seasoned Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Extract, Salt), Mineral Sea Salt, Salt.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
800W 2 mins 20 sec/900W 2 mins. Spread the slices evenly on a microwaveable plate, ensuring they don't overlap. Cover with microwaveable film and heat on full power for 2 minutes 20 seconds (800W) or 2 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e EXPRESS

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy486kJ / 115kcal437kJ / 103kcal
Fat1.5g1.4g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.2g22.7g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Good Quality chicken

5 stars

Very tasty will Deffinitely buy reguarly

Dreadful.

1 stars

Awful, tastes very wet and rubbery. Not good at all. Not as good as the previous cooked, sliced chicken that this product replaced. Will not be buying again.

Excellent quality

5 stars

This is by far the best sliced chicken breast we have had, thank you

Very poor ,open on Friday buy the next day uneata

1 stars

Very poor ,open on Friday buy the next day uneatable the smell of it was discussing in the bin ,won’t buy again Only giving one star because I have to would rather give 0

Really good!

5 stars

Tender moist chicken slices. Wonderful for sandwiches. Have been buying this for several months and the quality is consistent.

