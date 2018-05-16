New
Tesco Finest Charred Topside Beef 90G
One slice
- Energy
- 136kJ
-
- 32kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.14g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 591kJ / 140kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and chargrilled topside of seasoned beef.
- Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Topsides of British beef are lightly seasoned with sea salt before being slow cooked for succulence and flame charred to give a crisp finish.
- 4 SLICES FLAME CHARRED FOR A SMOKY FINISH Lightly seasoned with sea salt before being slow cooked for succulence.
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef, Sea Salt.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
90g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (23g)
|Energy
|591kJ / 140kcal
|136kJ / 32kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|27.3g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.61g
|0.14g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.