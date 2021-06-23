We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
Chorizo, Salami & Continental Meats
Chorizo
Chorizo
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Chorizo
(14)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(9)
Filter by
Noel
(3)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(14)
Filter by
No gluten
(14)
Filter by
No soya
(14)
Filter by
Low sugar
(12)
Filter by
No lactose
(10)
Filter by
No milk
(10)
Filter by
Sugar free
(3)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(14)
Tesco Diced Chorizo 130G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.93
/100g
Add Tesco Diced Chorizo 130G
Add
add Tesco Diced Chorizo 130G to basket
Noel Chorizo Iberico Ring 170G
Write a review
£
3.50
£
20.59
/kg
Add Noel Chorizo Iberico Ring 170G
Add
add Noel Chorizo Iberico Ring 170G to basket
New
Tesco Chorizo In Balsamic Glaze 150G
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti & Tortilla
shelf
£
3.00
£
20.00
/kg
Add Tesco Chorizo In Balsamic Glaze 150G
Add
add Tesco Chorizo In Balsamic Glaze 150G to basket
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Offer
Tesco Chorizo & Iberico Cheese 110G
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Plates Meal Deal Small Plates
shelf
£
3.00
£
27.28
/kg
Add Tesco Chorizo & Iberico Cheese 110G
Add
add Tesco Chorizo & Iberico Cheese 110G to basket
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Offer
Tesco Finest Spanish Chorizo Ring 225G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.12
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Spanish Chorizo Ring 225G
Add
add Tesco Finest Spanish Chorizo Ring 225G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G
Add
add Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G to basket
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Finest Spanish Spicy Chorizo Ring 225G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.12
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Spanish Spicy Chorizo Ring 225G
Add
add Tesco Finest Spanish Spicy Chorizo Ring 225G to basket
Tesco Rollitos Chorizo & Gouda 88G
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti & Tortilla
shelf
£
2.50
£
28.41
/kg
Add Tesco Rollitos Chorizo & Gouda 88G
Add
add Tesco Rollitos Chorizo & Gouda 88G to basket
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Noel Chorizo Smoked Mild 225G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.12
/100g
Add Noel Chorizo Smoked Mild 225G
Add
add Noel Chorizo Smoked Mild 225G to basket
Tesco Chorizo Sausages For Cooking 200G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
1.15
/100g
Add Tesco Chorizo Sausages For Cooking 200G
Add
add Tesco Chorizo Sausages For Cooking 200G to basket
New
Noel Sliced Tapas Selection 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Deli Counter Chorizo
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Noel Sliced Tapas Selection 120G
Add
add Noel Sliced Tapas Selection 120G to basket
Tesco Spanish Chorizo Sausage Slices 150G
Write a review
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Tesco Spanish Chorizo Sausage Slices 150G
Add
add Tesco Spanish Chorizo Sausage Slices 150G to basket
Tesco Spanish Inspired Selection 120G
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Tesco Spanish Inspired Selection 120G
Add
add Tesco Spanish Inspired Selection 120G to basket
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80G
Add
add Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80G to basket
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(14)
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
(14)
Chorizo, Salami & Continental Meats
(14)
Chorizo
(14)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(9)
Noel
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(14)
No gluten
(14)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close