We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
Meat Snacks
Meat Snacks
Showing
1-24
of
44 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(8)
1 Category
Filter by
Meat Snacks
(44)
8 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(19)
Filter by
Peperami
(7)
Filter by
Fridge Raiders
(6)
Filter by
Beretta
(5)
Filter by
Noel
(4)
Filter by
Atlantica
(1)
Filter by
Other
(1)
Filter by
Yolk Folk
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(41)
Filter by
Low sugar
(38)
Filter by
No lactose
(36)
Filter by
No milk
(36)
Filter by
No soya
(35)
Filter by
No gluten
(29)
Filter by
Sugar free
(14)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(13)
Filter by
Low fat
(7)
Filter by
Halal
(1)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Paleo
(1)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(1)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(44)
Tesco Deli Ox Tongue 4 Slices
Write a review
Rest of
Tongue & Traditional Meats
shelf
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
£
3.21
£
19.00
/kg
Add Tesco Deli Ox Tongue 4 Slices
Add
add Tesco Deli Ox Tongue 4 Slices to basket
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Tesco Deli Pork Lunch Tongue 4 Slices
Write a review
Rest of
Tongue & Traditional Meats
shelf
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
£
2.20
£
13.00
/kg
Add Tesco Deli Pork Lunch Tongue 4 Slices
Add
add Tesco Deli Pork Lunch Tongue 4 Slices to basket
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Tesco Roast Ham On The Bone 4 Slices
Write a review
Rest of
Ham
shelf
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
£
4.14
£
18.50
/kg
Add Tesco Roast Ham On The Bone 4 Slices
Add
add Tesco Roast Ham On The Bone 4 Slices to basket
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Tesco The Deli Cooked Ham 6 Slices, 200 G
Write a review
Rest of
Deli Counter Ham
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Tesco The Deli Cooked Ham 6 Slices, 200 G
Add
add Tesco The Deli Cooked Ham 6 Slices, 200 G to basket
Tesco Honey Roast Ham 18 Slices 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Honey Roast Ham
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.06
/100g
Add Tesco Honey Roast Ham 18 Slices 380G
Add
add Tesco Honey Roast Ham 18 Slices 380G to basket
Tesco Crumbed Ham 4 Slices
Write a review
Rest of
Ham
shelf
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
£
3.17
£
15.00
/kg
Add Tesco Crumbed Ham 4 Slices
Add
add Tesco Crumbed Ham 4 Slices to basket
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Tesco Crumbed Ham 18 Slices 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Crumbed Ham
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.06
/100g
Add Tesco Crumbed Ham 18 Slices 380G
Add
add Tesco Crumbed Ham 18 Slices 380G to basket
Tesco Cooked Ham 18 Slices 380G
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 24/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Ham
shelf
£
4.00
£
10.53
/kg
Add Tesco Cooked Ham 18 Slices 380G
Add
add Tesco Cooked Ham 18 Slices 380G to basket
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 24/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Ham From Yorkshire Pork 10 Slices 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Ham
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.15
/100g
Add Tesco Ham From Yorkshire Pork 10 Slices 350G
Add
add Tesco Ham From Yorkshire Pork 10 Slices 350G to basket
Peperami Pepd Up Chicken Bites 4X25g
Write a review
Rest of
Chicken Snack Bites
shelf
£
2.29
£
2.29
/100g
Add Peperami Pepd Up Chicken Bites 4X25g
Add
add Peperami Pepd Up Chicken Bites 4X25g to basket
Fridge Raiders Slow Roasted Chicken Bites 185G
Write a review
Rest of
Chicken Snack Bites
shelf
£
2.29
£
1.24
/100g
Add Fridge Raiders Slow Roasted Chicken Bites 185G
Add
add Fridge Raiders Slow Roasted Chicken Bites 185G to basket
Noel Iberico Pork Shoulder 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Bresaola, Mortadella & Speciality Meats
shelf
£
3.50
£
7.00
/100g
Add Noel Iberico Pork Shoulder 50G
Add
add Noel Iberico Pork Shoulder 50G to basket
Beretta Salamini 127.5G
Write a review
Rest of
Antipasti & Tortilla
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.57
/100g
Add Beretta Salamini 127.5G
Add
add Beretta Salamini 127.5G to basket
Tesco Ready To Eat Bacon Strips 60G
Write a review
Rest of
Cooked Bacon
shelf
£
2.50
£
4.17
/100g
Add Tesco Ready To Eat Bacon Strips 60G
Add
add Tesco Ready To Eat Bacon Strips 60G to basket
Fridge Raiders Roasted Chicken Bites 90G
Write a review
Rest of
Chicken Snack Bites
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Fridge Raiders Roasted Chicken Bites 90G
Add
add Fridge Raiders Roasted Chicken Bites 90G to basket
Peperami Beef Bars 3 X 20G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Salami & Meat Snacks
shelf
£
2.00
£
3.34
/100g
Add Peperami Beef Bars 3 X 20G
Add
add Peperami Beef Bars 3 X 20G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Peperami Tender Jerky Hot 50G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Salami & Meat Snacks
shelf
£
2.00
£
4.00
/100g
Add Peperami Tender Jerky Hot 50G
Add
add Peperami Tender Jerky Hot 50G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Peperami Tender Jerky Original 50G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Salami & Meat Snacks
shelf
£
2.00
£
4.00
/100g
Add Peperami Tender Jerky Original 50G
Add
add Peperami Tender Jerky Original 50G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105G
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
23.81
/kg
Add Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105G
Add
add Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105G to basket
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Roast Topside Beef 10 Slices 220G
Write a review
Rest of
Cooked Beef Slices
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.82
/100g
Add Tesco Roast Topside Beef 10 Slices 220G
Add
add Tesco Roast Topside Beef 10 Slices 220G to basket
Noel Fuet Catalan 170G
Write a review
Rest of
Salami & Pepperoni
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.48
/100g
Add Noel Fuet Catalan 170G
Add
add Noel Fuet Catalan 170G to basket
Fridge Raiders Southern Chicken Bites 90G
Write a review
Rest of
Chicken Snack Bites
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Fridge Raiders Southern Chicken Bites 90G
Add
add Fridge Raiders Southern Chicken Bites 90G to basket
Peperami & Cheese Snack Box 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Salami & Meat Snacks
shelf
£
1.50
£
3.00
/100g
Add Peperami & Cheese Snack Box 50G
Add
add Peperami & Cheese Snack Box 50G to basket
Tesco 10 Chicken Satay Bites 120G
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Bite Size Products 120g-300g
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 05/10/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Chicken Pieces
shelf
£
1.75
£
17.86
/100g
Add Tesco 10 Chicken Satay Bites 120G
Add
add Tesco 10 Chicken Satay Bites 120G to basket
Any 2 for £3 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Bite Size Products 120g-300g
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 05/10/2021
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-24
of
44 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 20 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(8)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(44)
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
(44)
Meat Snacks
(44)
Meat Snacks
(44)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(19)
Peperami
(7)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(41)
Low sugar
(38)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close