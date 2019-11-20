By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cauldron Falafel 200G

4(4)Write a review
£ 1.50
£7.50/kg
Per 2 Falafels
  • Energy560kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ

Product Description

  • Falafels made with chickpeas, onion and coriander
  • Discover More
  • For exciting recipe inspiration and more information on the Cauldron™ range visit - www.cauldronfoods.co.uk
  • Ready to eat
  • Discover inspiration everyday
  • Chickpeas, coriander & a pinch of cumin
  • A world of flavour
  • Great taste 2015
  • High in fibre
  • Made with non GM ingredients
  • The Veggie awards 2019 - winner
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 200g
Information

Ingredients

Chickpeas (58%), Onion (11%), Seasoning [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Salt, Sugar, Cumin (0.3%), Coriander (0.3%), Parsley, Black Pepper, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate], Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Breadcrumb [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Salt, Yeast], Parsley, Coriander (0.8%), Garlic Purée

Allergy Information

  • Made on a Nut free site

Storage

Keep refrigerated and eat by the date shown on the front of pack. Can be frozen on day of purchase and kept for up to 3 months. Once opened must be eaten within 48 hours.Do not refreeze once thawed. Use By: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Ready to eat from the pack or try hot.
Remove all packaging.
12 Minutes
Preheat oven and baking tray to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Cook on the middle shelf. If cooking from frozen, cook for 18 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Dip into cool tzatziki or toss with roasted vegetable cous cous. So simple, yet so delicious.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although every effort has been made, this product may contain some pieces of mineral stone.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • Cauldron Consumer Care,
  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Tel: 03457 413 666 or visit our website at the address shown.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 2 Falafels
Energy 1119kJ560kJ
-268kcal134kcal
Fat 14g7.0g
of which saturates 1.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate 25g13g
of which sugars 4.0g2.0g
Fibre 6.0g3.0g
Protein 7.5g3.8g
Salt 0.40g0.20g
Serves 4--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although every effort has been made, this product may contain some pieces of mineral stone.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

These falafels are delicious and not at all fatty or over-spiced. I liked them so much I could not stop eating them. The texture is just right and not at all dry. They are now a regular buy for me every week. I am not a fan of garlic but the amount of garlic in these falafels is very subtle.

Little balls of Yum!

5 stars

So tasty! And such a great price! I'm not a vegetarian but I love trying veggie related food. Just a tip they are best served hot!!! I put mine in a pitta with houmous and salad. They don't look it but they are very filling! Would deffo buy again!

Love

5 stars

I absolutely loved the way these taste and they're a really decent price too!

Dry & dusty

2 stars

Ate one. It was like eating spicy, dry dust. I threw the rest away.

