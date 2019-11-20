Cauldron Falafel 200G

Delicious
These falafels are delicious and not at all fatty or over-spiced. I liked them so much I could not stop eating them. The texture is just right and not at all dry. They are now a regular buy for me every week. I am not a fan of garlic but the amount of garlic in these falafels is very subtle.
Little balls of Yum!
So tasty! And such a great price! I'm not a vegetarian but I love trying veggie related food. Just a tip they are best served hot!!! I put mine in a pitta with houmous and salad. They don't look it but they are very filling! Would deffo buy again!
Love
I absolutely loved the way these taste and they're a really decent price too!
Dry & dusty
Ate one. It was like eating spicy, dry dust. I threw the rest away.