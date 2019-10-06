Eastman's Cooked Ham 125G

At some point there was a change to this product w
At some point there was a change to this product which I think was around the time it was rebranded. Them ham now has a strange gritty texture to it as if the machine that slices it is dragging it. Its very off putting and I've ended up avoiding the product.
Yuk!
It has a really funny taste to it. Not nice at all.
Horrible!
Tesco's own make was fine . This looks fatty and tastes gritty and nasty.
Never buying it again
Bring back the old brand. This was awful. The taste was vile. Waste of money :/
It is not ham
This product looks and tastes more like luncheon meat than ham. I wouldn't buy it again.