Eastman's Cooked Ham 125G

Eastman's Cooked Ham 125G
£ 0.80
£0.64/100g
One slice
  • Energy74kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 527kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked reformed ham with added water.
  • Exclusively at TESCO EASTMAN'S DELI FOODS "Proper Tasty"
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

approx. 9 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (14g)
Energy527kJ / 126kcal74kJ / 18kcal
Fat5.2g0.7g
Saturates1.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate1.4g0.2g
Sugars1.3g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.1g
Protein17.8g2.5g
Salt1.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

At some point there was a change to this product w

2 stars

At some point there was a change to this product which I think was around the time it was rebranded. Them ham now has a strange gritty texture to it as if the machine that slices it is dragging it. Its very off putting and I've ended up avoiding the product.

Yuk!

1 stars

It has a really funny taste to it. Not nice at all.

Horrible!

1 stars

Tesco's own make was fine . This looks fatty and tastes gritty and nasty.

Never buying it again

1 stars

Bring back the old brand. This was awful. The taste was vile. Waste of money :/

It is not ham

2 stars

This product looks and tastes more like luncheon meat than ham. I wouldn't buy it again.

