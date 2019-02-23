By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Continental Selection Platter 120G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Continental Selection Platter 120G
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

3 slices
  • Energy181kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of sliced dry cured ham, sliced cured pork salami and spicy cured pork sausage with smoked paprika and garlic.
  • Made in Italy & Spain Dry cured prosciutto crudo, mild Salami Milano and spicy Chorizo
  • Made in Italy & Spain Dry cured prosciutto crudo, mild Salami Milano and spicy Chorizo
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Pork [Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate)], Salami Milano [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic], Chorizo [Pork, Natural flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika (2%), Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano].
Prosciutto Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto. Salami Milano Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano. Chorizo Prepared from 125g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, Packed in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 slices of Salami Milano (12g)
Energy1505kJ / 363kcal181kJ / 44kcal
Fat28.5g3.4g
Saturates10.1g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.0g3.1g
Salt4.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

  • One slice,3 slices,3 slices
    • Energy118kJ 28kcal 189kJ 46kcal 181kJ 44kcal
      2%
    • Fat1.5g 3.8g 3.4g
      5%
    • Saturates0.5g 1.2g 1.2g
      6%
    • Salt0.7g 0.4g 0.5g
      8%
    • Sugars0.1g 0.1g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 906kJ / 217kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sliced dry cured Prosciutto ham.

    Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).

    Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto.
     

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Natural flavouring(Flavouring), Salt, Smoked Paprika (2%), Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.

    ,

    Sliced cured pork salami.

    Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic.


    Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (13g)Per 100g3 slices
    Energy906kJ / 217kcal118kJ / 28kcal1573kJ / 380kcal189kJ / 46kcal
    Fat11.7g1.5g32.0g3.8g
    Saturates4.1g0.5g10.0g1.2g
    Carbohydrate0.3g0.0g1.9g0.2g
    Sugars0.3g0.0g0.8g0.1g
    Fibre0g0g0g0g
    Protein27.5g3.6g21.0g2.5g
    Salt5.3g0.7g3.3g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Went down well at our Italian food spread!

4 stars

Went down well at our Italian food spread!

