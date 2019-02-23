Tesco Continental Selection Platter 120G

Went down well at our Italian food spread!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal
INGREDIENTS:
Pork [Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate)], Salami Milano [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic], Chorizo [Pork, Natural flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika (2%), Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano].
Prosciutto Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto. Salami Milano Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano. Chorizo Prepared from 125g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in Italy, Packed in Italy
2 Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
120g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 slices of Salami Milano (12g)
|Energy
|1505kJ / 363kcal
|181kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|10.1g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|26.0g
|3.1g
|Salt
|4.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 906kJ / 217kcal
Sliced dry cured Prosciutto ham.
Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).
Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto.
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Natural flavouring(Flavouring), Salt, Smoked Paprika (2%), Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.,
Sliced cured pork salami.
Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic.
Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.
2 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (13g)
|Per 100g
|3 slices
|Energy
|906kJ / 217kcal
|118kJ / 28kcal
|1573kJ / 380kcal
|189kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|1.5g
|32.0g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|0.5g
|10.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.0g
|1.9g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.0g
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.5g
|3.6g
|21.0g
|2.5g
|Salt
|5.3g
|0.7g
|3.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
