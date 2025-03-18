Filters
Filter by
Tesco and Marketplace products
Marketplace products are sold and sent by our partners and don't come in your grocery order.
Brands
Lifestyle and dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru. Find out more about each filter
Cooked Chicken Slices & Pieces
£1.99
£0.83/100gAldi Price Match
£1.99
£0.83/100gAldi Price Match
£1.99
£0.83/100gAldi Price Match
£0.97
£0.78/100gAldi Price Match
£2.29
£0.57/100gAldi Price Match