Eastman's Sliced Cooked Chicken 240G

Wouldn’t recommend
It was delivered with 2 days left to eat it so opened it that day. Funny smell and full of water. Never ate it and neither would the cat so fed it to the seagulls! The packet said chicken from Thailand. Never again. Will read the info on the packet in future.
Not my "cup of tea". too wet. but my (spoilt) cats love it.
Thailand??
Just read the packaging of the one I've finished eating and surprised to read that it was "Produced in Thailand using chickens from Thailand and packed in the UK for Tesco" This seems a very big footprint for fresh chicken. It tasted OK though.
Watery and tasteless
I was given this product as a substitute item with my home delivery, as the item I ordered was not available. I will not accept it as a substitute again as the chicken was watery and tasteless.
very 'wet'
like all the packs of meat there is usually less time to eat it than one would like.on a couple of times ive had to throw some away or eat it the day it was delivered. I do understand how it works but if there is something you can do or suggest I would be very grateful. merry xmas one and all..........
Good
This is very good for the price, however it often arrives with my delivery with a very short shelf life!