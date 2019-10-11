By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastman's Sliced Cooked Chicken 240G

2.5(7)Write a review
Eastman's Sliced Cooked Chicken 240G
£ 1.99
£0.83/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy277kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 462kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and sliced chicken.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • Eastman's Deli Foods Sliced Chicken
  • Eastman's Deli Foods Sliced Chicken
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Dextrose, Salt, Glucose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand using chicken from Thailand. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (60g)
Energy462kJ / 109kcal277kJ / 66kcal
Fat1.6g1.0g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.7g
Sugars0.8g0.5g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein22.3g13.4g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Wouldn’t recommend

2 stars

It was delivered with 2 days left to eat it so opened it that day. Funny smell and full of water. Never ate it and neither would the cat so fed it to the seagulls! The packet said chicken from Thailand. Never again. Will read the info on the packet in future.

Not my "cup of tea". too wet. but my (spoilt) cats

2 stars

Not my "cup of tea". too wet. but my (spoilt) cats love it.

Thailand??

4 stars

Just read the packaging of the one I've finished eating and surprised to read that it was "Produced in Thailand using chickens from Thailand and packed in the UK for Tesco" This seems a very big footprint for fresh chicken. It tasted OK though.

Watery and tasteless

1 stars

I was given this product as a substitute item with my home delivery, as the item I ordered was not available. I will not accept it as a substitute again as the chicken was watery and tasteless.

very 'wet'

3 stars

very 'wet'

like all the packs of meat there is usually less t

3 stars

like all the packs of meat there is usually less time to eat it than one would like.on a couple of times ive had to throw some away or eat it the day it was delivered. I do understand how it works but if there is something you can do or suggest I would be very grateful. merry xmas one and all..........

Good

4 stars

This is very good for the price, however it often arrives with my delivery with a very short shelf life!

