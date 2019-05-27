Tesco British Pork Honey Roast Ham 400G

very disapointed
This was always my "go to ham" always lean and juicy, but just lately it is full of gristle, by the time i have cut it all out it looks like swiss cheese, very unhappy and disappointed, will not be buying it again
Horrible, makes you think Vegans have a point!
Normally we buy either the Brunswick wafer thin ham or Tesco Finest Honey Roast to make sandwiches with. But for reasons of an economy we bought this. First niggle was that each of the 2 lots of 100g slices was wrapped so tightly together that it was impossible to separate without tearing each slice. But that was a minor niggle compared to the disgusting appearance of the ham itself. Bloody capillary/vein 'eyes' throughout and streaks of tendon. The meat itself seemed to have not been so much 'honey roasted' but rather dunked into a bucket of artificial 'honey taste' sweetener. An hour after eating I still have the frankly quite appalling taste in my mouth which even cigarettes & strong coffee have been unable to shift. I would rate this 'ham' lower than tesco's Eastman's range. My tip? Avoid at all costs and go for the Wafer thin Brunswick/German ham.
The slices are getting thinner.
Chewy
I found this ham really chewy - I wouldn't recommend it.