By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Pork Honey Roast Ham 400G

1.5(4)Write a review
Tesco British Pork Honey Roast Ham 400G
£ 4.00
£1.00/100g
One slice
  • Energy125kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked honey roast formed ham.
  • PRIME CUTS DRY CURED BRITISH HAM Selected prime cuts cured and roasted in honey for flavour We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The pork is then dry cured for at least four days to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • PRIME CUTS DRY CURED BRITISH HAM Selected prime cuts cured and roasted in honey for flavour We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The pork is then dry cured for at least four days to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (98%), Mineral Sea Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Honey (2%), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate), Salt, Brown Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy502kJ / 119kcal125kJ / 30kcal
Fat2.5g0.6g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate2.2g0.6g
Sugars2.2g0.6g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein21.3g5.3g
Salt1.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

very disapointed

1 stars

This was always my "go to ham" always lean and juicy, but just lately it is full of gristle, by the time i have cut it all out it looks like swiss cheese, very unhappy and disappointed, will not be buying it again

Horrible, makes you think Vegans have a point!

1 stars

Normally we buy either the Brunswick wafer thin ham or Tesco Finest Honey Roast to make sandwiches with. But for reasons of an economy we bought this. First niggle was that each of the 2 lots of 100g slices was wrapped so tightly together that it was impossible to separate without tearing each slice. But that was a minor niggle compared to the disgusting appearance of the ham itself. Bloody capillary/vein 'eyes' throughout and streaks of tendon. The meat itself seemed to have not been so much 'honey roasted' but rather dunked into a bucket of artificial 'honey taste' sweetener. An hour after eating I still have the frankly quite appalling taste in my mouth which even cigarettes & strong coffee have been unable to shift. I would rate this 'ham' lower than tesco's Eastman's range. My tip? Avoid at all costs and go for the Wafer thin Brunswick/German ham.

The slices are getting thinner.

3 stars

The slices are getting thinner.

Chewy

1 stars

I found this ham really chewy - I wouldn't recommend it.

Usually bought next

Tesco British Mature Cheddar Cheese 460G

£ 2.30
£5.00/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco British Corned Beef 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco British Roast Chicken Slices 125 G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here